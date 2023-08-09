Photo Credit: Office of Senator Bill Cassidy

Venerated US Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) was briefly hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after she tripped and fell in her home in San Francisco.

“Senator Feinstein briefly went to the hospital yesterday afternoon as a precaution after a minor fall in her home,” a spokesperson for the senator told the New York Post.

“All of her scans were clear, and she returned home.”

Feinstein, 90, was hospitalized earlier this year as well, after a bout with shingles and a subsequent struggle with encephalitis (brain inflammation) and Ramsay Hunt syndrome (herpes zoster oticus), a condition that affects the facial nerves near the inner ear. Both are complications from shingles.

Feinstein, the oldest sitting lawmaker in either Congressional chamber, was absent from the Senate for three months, missing dozens of key votes. She returned to her post in May.

The senator will conclude her term at the start of 2025, and she has said she will not run for re-election.