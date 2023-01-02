Photo Credit: Olivier Fitoussi / Flash 90
An Israeli Air Force F-35 Adir stealth fighter jet at the Ovda air base in southern Israel, Oct. 24, 2021.

Six US F-15 combat jets landed Monday at the IDF’s Nevatim Air Base in the Negev for upcoming joint aerial exercises this week with their Israeli counterparts.

The IAF’s fleet of F-35 Adir stealth fighter jets and aircraft from the Nachshon Squadron (122 Squadron) of intelligence-gathering Gulfstream G550 spy planes will participate in the exercise.

The drills are expected to simulate strikes deep into enemy territory, the Israel Air Force said in a statement.

The deployment by the US Air Force Central Command (AFCENT) is temporary, the air force said. It comes as part of the agile combat employment (ACE) doctrine in which American aircrdaft are dispersed among allied nations around the world.

It is not yet clear how long the AFCENT aircraft will be stationed at Nevatim.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

