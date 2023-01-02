Photo Credit: Olivier Fitoussi / Flash 90

Six US F-15 combat jets landed Monday at the IDF’s Nevatim Air Base in the Negev for upcoming joint aerial exercises this week with their Israeli counterparts.

The IAF’s fleet of F-35 Adir stealth fighter jets and aircraft from the Nachshon Squadron (122 Squadron) of intelligence-gathering Gulfstream G550 spy planes will participate in the exercise.

The drills are expected to simulate strikes deep into enemy territory, the Israel Air Force said in a statement.

The deployment by the US Air Force Central Command (AFCENT) is temporary, the air force said. It comes as part of the agile combat employment (ACE) doctrine in which American aircrdaft are dispersed among allied nations around the world.

It is not yet clear how long the AFCENT aircraft will be stationed at Nevatim.