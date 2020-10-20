Photo Credit: Nina R via Flickr
Sudan

The nation of Sudan has transferred a compensation payment of $335 million to families of American victims of terror, the country’s central bank governor Mohamed al-Fatih Zainelabidine said Tuesday.

The payment comes as part of a deal with the Trump administration to remove Sudan from the US list of state sponsors of terrorism.

Sudanese strongman Mohamed Hamdan Daglo made the announcement in a tweet on Tuesday, thanking President Donald Trump “for his commitment to remove Sudan from the State Sponsors of Terrorism List” and noting, “This is a major step for the people of Sudan. We look forward to increased international collaboration that best serves the Sudanese people.”

President Trump had announced some hours earlier that Sudan had agreed to the deal, and promised in his tweet, “Once deposited, I will lift Sudan from the State Sponsors of Terrorism list. At long last, JUSTICE for the American people and BIG step for Sudan!”

There was no mention by either side regarding American pressure on Sudan to agree to sign on to peace accords with the State of Israel.

