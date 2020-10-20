Photo Credit: Nina R via Flickr

The nation of Sudan has transferred a compensation payment of $335 million to families of American victims of terror, the country’s central bank governor Mohamed al-Fatih Zainelabidine said Tuesday.

#BREAKING #Sudan has transferred the compensation it has agreed to pay American victims, central bank governor Mohamed al-Fatih Zainelabidine said. The payment of $335 million is part of a deal with the US to get removed from its list of state sponsors of terrorism — Guy Elster (@guyelster) October 20, 2020

The payment comes as part of a deal with the Trump administration to remove Sudan from the US list of state sponsors of terrorism.

Sudanese strongman Mohamed Hamdan Daglo made the announcement in a tweet on Tuesday, thanking President Donald Trump “for his commitment to remove Sudan from the State Sponsors of Terrorism List” and noting, “This is a major step for the people of Sudan. We look forward to increased international collaboration that best serves the Sudanese people.”

President Trump had announced some hours earlier that Sudan had agreed to the deal, and promised in his tweet, “Once deposited, I will lift Sudan from the State Sponsors of Terrorism list. At long last, JUSTICE for the American people and BIG step for Sudan!”

I thank US President @realdonaldtrump for his commitment to remove Sudan from the State Sponsors of Terrorism List. This is a major step for the people of Sudan. We look forward to increased international collaboration that best serves the Sudanese people. https://t.co/XVEhJrv6Ok — Mohamed Hamdan Daglo (@GeneralDagllo) October 20, 2020

There was no mention by either side regarding American pressure on Sudan to agree to sign on to peace accords with the State of Israel.