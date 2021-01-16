Photo Credit: Tia Dufour/The White House

This weekend, the Trump Administration posted the accomplishments of its four years in office to date on the WhiteHouse.gov website. A short sample from the hundreds of items on the list is being reproduced here with a link to the rest for our readers as a courtesy for those who may wish to refer to it from time to time.

Trump Administration Accomplishments as of January 2021

Unprecedented Economic Boom

The unemployment rate reached 3.5 percent, the lowest in a half-century.

Advertisement



2. Tax Relief for the Middle Class

Passed $3.2 trillion in historic tax relief and reformed the tax code.

3. Massive Deregulation

Removed regulations that threatened the development of a strong and stable internet.

4. American Energy Independence

The United States is now the number one producer of oil and natural gas in the world.

5. Investing in America’s Workers and Families

Doubled the Child Tax Credit from $1,000 to $2,000 per child and expanded the eligibility for receiving the credit

6. Life-Saving Response to the China Virus

Launched Operation Warp Speed to initiate an unprecedented drive to develop and make available an effective vaccine by January 2021.

7. Great Healthcare for Americans

Passed Right To Try to give terminally ill patients access to lifesaving cures.

8. Remaking the Federal Judiciary

Filled all Court of Appeals vacancies for the first time in four decades.

9. Restoring American Leadership Abroad

Renewed our cherished friendship and alliance with Israel and took historic action to promote peace in the Middle East.

10. Combatting the Opioid Crisis

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) awarded a record $9 billion in grants to expand access to prevention, treatment, and recovery services to States and local communities.