Photo Credit: Tia Dufour/The White House
U.S. President Donald Trump signs a bill.

This weekend, the Trump Administration posted the accomplishments of its four years in office to date on the WhiteHouse.gov website. A short sample from the hundreds of items on the list is being reproduced here with a link to the rest for our readers as a courtesy for those who may wish to refer to it from time to time.

Trump Administration Accomplishments as of January 2021

  1. Unprecedented Economic Boom
  • The unemployment rate reached 3.5 percent, the lowest in a half-century.
2. Tax Relief for the Middle Class

  • Passed $3.2 trillion in historic tax relief and reformed the tax code.

3. Massive Deregulation

  • Removed regulations that threatened the development of a strong and stable internet.

4. American Energy Independence

  • The United States is now the number one producer of oil and natural gas in the world.

5. Investing in America’s Workers and Families

  • Doubled the Child Tax Credit from $1,000 to $2,000 per child and expanded the eligibility for receiving the credit

6. Life-Saving Response to the China Virus

  • Launched Operation Warp Speed to initiate an unprecedented drive to develop and make available an effective vaccine by January 2021.

7. Great Healthcare for Americans

  • Passed Right To Try to give terminally ill patients access to lifesaving cures.

8. Remaking the Federal Judiciary

  • Filled all Court of Appeals vacancies for the first time in four decades.

9. Restoring American Leadership Abroad

  • Renewed our cherished friendship and alliance with Israel and took historic action to promote peace in the Middle East.

10. Combatting the Opioid Crisis

  • The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) awarded a record $9 billion in grants to expand access to prevention, treatment, and recovery services to States and local communities.
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
