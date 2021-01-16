This weekend, the Trump Administration posted the accomplishments of its four years in office to date on the WhiteHouse.gov website. A short sample from the hundreds of items on the list is being reproduced here with a link to the rest for our readers as a courtesy for those who may wish to refer to it from time to time.
Trump Administration Accomplishments as of January 2021
- Unprecedented Economic Boom
- The unemployment rate reached 3.5 percent, the lowest in a half-century.
2. Tax Relief for the Middle Class
- Passed $3.2 trillion in historic tax relief and reformed the tax code.
3. Massive Deregulation
- Removed regulations that threatened the development of a strong and stable internet.
4. American Energy Independence
- The United States is now the number one producer of oil and natural gas in the world.
5. Investing in America’s Workers and Families
- Doubled the Child Tax Credit from $1,000 to $2,000 per child and expanded the eligibility for receiving the credit
6. Life-Saving Response to the China Virus
- Launched Operation Warp Speed to initiate an unprecedented drive to develop and make available an effective vaccine by January 2021.
7. Great Healthcare for Americans
- Passed Right To Try to give terminally ill patients access to lifesaving cures.
8. Remaking the Federal Judiciary
- Filled all Court of Appeals vacancies for the first time in four decades.
9. Restoring American Leadership Abroad
- Renewed our cherished friendship and alliance with Israel and took historic action to promote peace in the Middle East.
10. Combatting the Opioid Crisis
- The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) awarded a record $9 billion in grants to expand access to prevention, treatment, and recovery services to States and local communities.