Photo Credit: Phil Sussman / Flash 90

For the past several days rain has been falling in the Land of Israel and with that blessing, the water level in Lake Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) has once again begun to rise. Lake Kinneret is Israel’s main source of drinking water.

According to the Kinneret Cities Association, the level of the lake rose by one centimeter this past week, thanks to the heavy rains that fell throughout the country.

Last year, officials in the Water Authority considered opening the Degania Dam but eventually chose not to do so. Nevertheless, the decision may be revisited this year if the level of the lake once again rises to the point of overflow by April.

Last week the water level stood at 209.96 meters, 1.16 meters below the upper red line and 3.04 meters higher than the lower red line.

The upper red line indicates the water in the lake is at full capacity. If the water goes above that level, the Degania Dam is opened to prevent the lake from cresting and flooding communities downstream.

The lower red line is at 213.0 meters below sea level; environmental experts say that when the waters of the lake fall below this level, the ecology of the area and the water quality begins to suffer damage. After that point, it is forbidden to pump or use water from the Kinneret.