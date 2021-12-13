Photo Credit: Israel Ministry of Defense, Spokesperson's Office
Iron Dome: Scenarios 2-4 FRC. Test of the first US Army Iron Dome Defense System (IDDS-A) Battery, acquired by the US from Israel. August 2021

The US Congress has canceled a planned purchase of two additional Iron Dome aerial defense batteries, it was announced this weekend.

Two of the Iron Dome systems — made by Rafael — were already delivered; however, the US military had asked to receive two more batteries.

Congress, however, has other plans, and instead has decided to invest its money in a locally-produced system made by Dynetics and Raytheon.

One of the Iron Dome systems that was delivered by Israel to the US military was deployed on the island of Guam as part of Operation Iron Island, Israel’s Channel 12 television news reported Sunday. It’s not clear where the other one is.

The two additional batteries were to be purchased by September 30, 2023, in accordance with the 2021-2022 budget allocation. There will be enough money in the budget to operate those Iron Dome systems that were already delivered, the news outlet reported.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
