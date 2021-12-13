Photo Credit: Israel Ministry of Defense, Spokesperson's Office

The US Congress has canceled a planned purchase of two additional Iron Dome aerial defense batteries, it was announced this weekend.

Congress drops Army mandate to buy more 'Iron Dome' defenses against cruise missiles

Two of the Iron Dome systems — made by Rafael — were already delivered; however, the US military had asked to receive two more batteries.

Congress, however, has other plans, and instead has decided to invest its money in a locally-produced system made by Dynetics and Raytheon.

One of the Iron Dome systems that was delivered by Israel to the US military was deployed on the island of Guam as part of Operation Iron Island, Israel’s Channel 12 television news reported Sunday. It’s not clear where the other one is.

The two additional batteries were to be purchased by September 30, 2023, in accordance with the 2021-2022 budget allocation. There will be enough money in the budget to operate those Iron Dome systems that were already delivered, the news outlet reported.