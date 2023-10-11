Photo Credit: US Congress / public domain
US Rep. Rashida Tlaib

US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) was silent Tuesday when repeatedly asked by FOX News correspondent Hillary Vaughn about the atrocities and massacre perpetrated by Hamas terrorists since launching a war Saturday morning in multiple southern Israeli villages near the border with Gaza.

Tlaib, who parades her Palestinian Authority Arab ancestry with a flag from the area adorning her outer office, has attempted multiple times to convince her colleagues in Congress to eliminate support for the State of Israel.

