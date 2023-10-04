Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

For the first time in American history, US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was ousted from his leadership role on Tuesday in a vote of 216-210.

A small group of eight Republicans from hard right conservatives joined with the entire Democratic House membership to remove McCarthy as Speaker of the House after a motion by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) forcing a vote to vacate the Speaker’s office.

The Republicans who turned against their own party included:

• Andy Biggs and Eli Crane, both of Arizona

• Ken Buck of Colorado

• Matt Gaetz of Florida

• Matt Rosendale of Montana

• Nancy Mace of South Carolina

• Tim Burchett of Tennessee, and

• Bob Good of Virginia.

The move throws the House of Representatives and its Republican majority into chaos, as the fight begins over choosing the next Speaker and party leader. McCarthy said after the vote that he will not run again for the post, and at present there is no obvious successor to lead the divided Republicans in the House.

GOP Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina was named interim Speaker to serve until a new leader is selected.