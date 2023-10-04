Photo Credit: Jewish Press

New York City

CANDLE LIGHTING TIME

October 6, 2023 – 21 Tishrei 5784

6:12 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sabbath Ends: 7:09 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sabbath Ends Rabbenu Tam: 7:41 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Weekly Reading: Shemini Atzeres (see below)

Weekly Haftara: Shemini Atzeres (see below)

Daf Yomi: Eruvin 61

Mishna Yomit: Kelim 16:4-5

Halacha Yomit: Kitzur Shulchan Aruch 200:7-11

Rambam Yomi: Hilchos Isurei Bi’ah chap. 15-17

Earliest time for Tallis and Tefillin: 6:07 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sunrise: 6:57 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Latest Kerias Shema: 9:50 a.m. NYC E.D.T.

Plag Hamincha: 5:17 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Sunset: 6:30 p.m. NYC E.D.T.

Today is Hoshana Rabbah. According to the Shulchan Aruch (Orach Chayyim 664) we say many mizmorim in the Pesukei deZimra we say the same text as on Shabbos and yom tov, but we do not say Nishmas and substitute in its proper place Mizmor leToda. Some congregations then say Shir Hama’alos Mima’amakim while the Aron kodesh is open. Chazzan then says half-Kaddish, followed by Barechu, and congregation responds.

We also treat this day with some of the same gravity as Yom Kippur. Some who are scrupulous immerse themselves in a mikveh. The chazzan dons the kittel. The Mishna Berura (ad loc.) explains that donning the kittel means that this day is the point at which the seal is affixed to our judgment. Thus some are accustomed to greet one another until Hoshana Rabbah with “Gemar Chasima Tova.”

Birchos Kerias Shema is the weekday text, followed by weekday silent Shemoneh Esreh of Shacharis with Ya’aleh VeYavo and mention of Sukkos. Following the chazzan’s repetition we take the lulav and esrog in hand for the last time and recite the blessing “Al Netilas lulav” and we wave in all six directions, the four points of the compass and up and down, in the order of one’s custom. We hold the Four Species in our hand as we recite the whole Hallel. At Hodu and Ana Hashem we again wave the lulav in the customary manner.

Some congregations (Nusach Sefarad and some Ashkenaz) are accustomed to say Hoshanos after Hallel while others (most Ashkenaz) say Hoshanos following Mussaf. For Hoshanos we remove one of the Sifrei Torah from the Ark. We continue to hold the Four Species in our hands and recite the Hoshanos. On this day we circle the bimah not once as we do on each day of Sukkos but seven times – saying all the Hoshanos we had said on the previous days.

When we reach the tefilla “Ta’aneh Emunim” we put away the Four Species and take the chabata – a bunch of five willow branches bound together. At the conclusion of the Hoshanos we bang the chabata on the ground. Chazzan then recites Kaddish Tiskabbel.

We remove one Sefer Torah from the Ark and say Ein Kamocha, Shema Yisrael, Ribbono shel Olam (as on Shabbos and Yom Tov). We call 4 aliyos (Kohen, Levi, Yisrael, Yisrael). We read in Parashas Pinchas (Bamidbar 29:26-34). The fourth aliyah repeats verses 29:29-34.

We return the Sefer Torah to the Ark, chazzan recites half-Kaddish and we say the silent Shemoneh Esreh of Mussaf Shalosh Regalim. Following the chazzan’s repetition he recites Kaddish Tiskabbel. Some congregations say Hoshanos now (most Ashkenaz – see above for procedure)

We conclude the service with Ein KeElokeinu, Aleinu, Shir shel Yom, LeDavid Hashem Ori and their respective mourners Kaddish recitals.

Since it is also Erev Shabbos, we are careful not to tarry but make all preparations for Shabbos in time. Mincha: usual erev Shabbos tefilla – weekday Shemoneh Esreh with mention of Sukkos. Following chazzan’s repetition, Kaddish Tiskabbel. Then Aleinu (Nusach Sefarad, now recite LeDavid Hashem Ori) followed by mourner’s Kaddish.

Due to Shemini Atzeres we say Yizkor. We light yahrtzeit candles for the departed before the Shabbos candles, which are to be lit 18 minutes before sunset – i.e. 6:12 p.m. (N.Y.C. E.D.T.). The blessing is Lehadlik ner shel Shabbos veshel Yom Tov as well as the blessing Shehecheyanu.

For Kabbalas Shabbos we do not say Lechu Neranena but we begin at Mizmor shir leYom HaShabbos” – (Nusach Sefarad start at Mizmor LeDavid, and say the first two and last two stanzas of Lechah Dodi, then Mizmor shir leYom HaShabbos.)

Maariv: usual tefilla of Shabbos but we add Vayedabber Moshe after Veshamru. The Shemoneh Esreh is the one for Shalosh Regalim with mention of Shabbos and Shemini Atzeres. We no longer make any reference to Sukkos. We conclude with Va’yechulu and Magen Avos etc., followed by Kaddish Tiskabbel, Aleinu, and LeDavid Hashem Ori. (Nusach Sefarad recited LeDavid following Mincha) and Mourner’s Kaddish recitals.

Minhag Sefarad make the hakafos on the night of Shemini Atzeres as well as on the night of Simchas Torah.

Kiddush starts with the Shabbos text, Yom Hashishi, etc., then the text of Shalosh Regalim concluding with Mekaddesh HaShabbos, veYisrael veHazemanim. Since Shemini Atzeres is considered a new Yom Tov, we add the beracha of Shehecheyanu. However, most still eat in the sukkah because of sefeka de’yoma, a doubt regarding the day (it is the eighth day, but possibly the seventh day). We nevertheless do not say “leishev baSukkah” as we no longer refer to this Yom Tov as Sukkos. We do continue the custom of substituting honey for salt into which we dip our challah at the blessing of Hamotzi.

Shabbos morning: Shacharis as usual with the following exceptions: chazzan begins at HaKeil instead of at Shochein Ad. The Shemoneh Esreh is that of Shalosh Regalim. Following chazzan’s repetition we say whole Hallel followed by Kaddish Tiskabbel (Sefarad then say Shir shel yom and LeDavid Hashem Ori and their respective Kaddish recitals.)

We remove two Sifrei Torah from the Ark. We do not say the Thirteen Middos or Ribbono Shel Olam as it is Shabbos.

We call up 7 aliyos. In the first scroll we read in Parashas Re’eh, Asser Te’asser (Devarim 14:22-29; 15:1-23; 16:1-17). We then place the second scroll next to the first one and the ba’al keriah recites half-Kaddish. We then call the Maftir. We read from the second scroll in Parashas Pinchas (Bamidbar 29:35-39; 30:1).

The Maftir reads the Haftara, “Vayehi kechalos Shlomo” (I Kings 8:54-66; 9:1). Following the birchos Hahaftara the chazzan recites Yekum Purkan.

It is customary in many congregations to schedule a Yizkor appeal, due to the text of the Yizkor prayer, “In the merit of my vowing to give charity on his/her behalf.”

We say Yizkor and Av HaRachamim followed by Ashrei. We then return the Sifrei Torah to the Ark. The chazzan dons a kittel and says half-Kaddish to the special somber melody reserved for Geshem.

Before we begin the silent Shemoneh Esreh, the gabbai calls out, “Mashiv Haru’ach U’morid Hageshem” so that we add this in our silent Shemoneh Esreh as well.

In the repetition the chazzan chants the prayer for rain (Geshem) in its special nusach. We pray for the blessing of rain in its proper season. At Ve’se’arev the Kohanim go up to the duchan. (The Levi’im or, where none are available, the firstborn have washed the Kohanim’s hands). Since it is Shabbos, we do not say Ribbono Shel Olam nor do we say Yehi Ratzon. The chazzan then recites Kaddish Tiskabbel.

We conclude the service with Ein Ke’Elokeinu, Aleinu, Shir shel Yom, and LeDavid Hashem Ori (Sefarad already said the Shir shel Yom and LeDavid Hashem Ori at the end of Shacharis, following Hallel) and their respective Kaddish recitals. Some congregations conclude with An’im Zemiros and mourner’s Kaddish.

Mincha: usual Shabbos tefilla – Ashrei, U’va LeTziyyon, half-Kaddish. We remove a Sefer Torah from the Ark and we call three aliyos (Kohen, Levi, Yisrael) and we read in Vezos HaBeracha (Devarim 33:1-17).

We return the Torah scroll to the Ark and the chazzan recites half-Kaddish. All then say the silent Shemoneh Esreh of Shalosh Regalim with mention of Shabbos. We are careful to include Mashiv Haruach U’morid Hageshem in the beracha of Mechayyeh Hameisim. If one forgot to include this prayer and he realizes it before he uttered the beracha of Ata Kadosh – he is to include it there and then. If, however, he already said Ata Kadosh, he repeats the Shemoneh Esreh from the beginning. Thus, according to Rema (Orach Chayyim 114:9), it is proper to repeat 90 times, “Mashiv Haru’ach U’morid Hageshem” in order not to utter a blessing in vain.

Motza’ei Shabbos, the second night of Yom Tov – which we now commonly refer to as Simchas Torah (due to our joy at completing the yearly Torah reading cycle) – we are not allowed to make any preparations from Shabbos to Yom Tov before we light candles at 7:09 p.m. N.Y.C. E.D.T. (According to Piskei R. Henkin, zt”l, the zeman is preferably 72 minutes after sunset, at 7:41 p.m. N.Y.C. E.D.T. or at the very least 60 minutes after sunset, at 7:28 p.m. N.Y.C. E.D.T.). Then we can start all preparations. When lighting candles we recite Lehadlik ner shel Yom Tov and Shehecheyanu.

Maariv: usual tefilla of Yom Tov. We end the Birchos Kerias Shema with “U’feros.” We say Vayedabber Moshe. Chazzan recites half-Kaddish, then all say the silent Shemoneh Esreh. We refer to this Yom Tov as “Yom Shemini Ha’atzeres.” chazzan then recites Kaddish Tiskabbel.

It is customary before the saying of “Ata Horeisa” to “sell” this right for pledges to charity. The purchaser then honors individuals with the recitation of individual pesukim. Most congregations also sell the other honors associated with Simchas Torah. We also sell the three main honors: the individual who has the last aliya before Chassan Torah, the Chassan Kol Hane’arim, who is called with all of the children under the canopy; the Chassan Torah, who completes the year’s Torah reading; and finally the Chassan Bereishis, who will be honored with beginning the new year’s Torah reading. It is customary to sell the honors of Maftir and the three Hagbahos and Gelilos. Some sell the opening and closing of the Ark as well. With all the Sifrei Torah removed from the Ark we now begin the Hakafos of the bimah– we circle it seven times in joyous dance.

At the conclusion of hakafos we return all but one Sefer Torah to the Ark. We call three aliyos and we read from Vezos HaBeracha (Devarim 31:1-26). (Some congregations call 5 aliyos.)

The ba’al keriah says half-Kaddish. We then return the Sefer Torah to the Ark and we conclude with Aleinu and mourner’s Kaddish. We no longer recite LeDavid Hashem Ori.

Kiddush is the usual Shalosh Regalim Kiddush with reference to Shemini Atzeres. Since it is Motza’ei Shabbos we add the Havdala with a candle (we use the Yom Tov candles) and conclude with Shehecheyanu.

We eat our festive seuda in the house, as the second day of this Yom Tov in the Diaspora is considered like Shemini Atzeres in Eretz Yisrael – and is not treated as a doubtful day, a sefeka de’yoma.

Sunday Morning: Shacharis – as yesterday, Shalosh Regalim – but with no Shabbos reference. The kohanim go up to the duchan during the Shacharis Shemoneh Esreh [the chazzan’s repetition]. We do not say Vese’arev, Ribbono Shel Olam or Yehi Ratzon. Chazzan and congregation continue with whole Hallel. Chazzan concludes with Kaddish Tiskabbel.

Those who are so honored each read aloud a pasuk in “Ata Horeisa” – and then we remove the Sifrei Torah from the Ark. We read in Parashas Vezos HaBeracha (Devarim 31:1-26). We divide the parasha into five aliyos, and we keep calling people up to the Torah, repeating the portion many times until all the members of the congregation have been called.

We call the individual who was honored with Chassan Kol Hane’arim – who says the berachos with all the children under the canopy (or tallis). He is followed by the Chassan Torah who completes the year’s Torah reading (from Devarim 31:27-34:12) to the end of Parashas Vezos HaBeracha.

We call the Chassan Bereishis who reads from Parashas Bereishis (Bereishis 1:1-2:3). following the hagbaha and placing of the Sifrei Torah on the bima, the ba’al keriah recites half-Kaddish.

We finally call the Maftir, who reads from Parashas Pinchas (Bamidbar 29:35-39; 30:1).

The Maftir then reads the Haftara (Yehoshua 1:1-18).

We say Ashrei and Sissu vesimchu besimchas Torah, many add Hiskabtzu and Agil Ve’esmach.

We return the Sifrei Torah to the Ark and the chazzan recites half-Kaddish.

Mussaf: in both the silent Shemoneh Esreh and the chazzan’s repetition, the tefilla is for Shalosh Regalim – all references again, are to Shemini Atzeres. We do not duchan at Mussaf, as we have already done so during Shacharis. Chazzan then concludes with Kaddish Tiskabbel. This is followed by Ein Ke’Elokeinu, Aleinu (some congregations add An’im Zemiros) and the respective Kaddish recitals.

Mincha: Ashrei, Uva LeTziyyon, Shemoneh Esreh of Shalosh Regalim – but no mention of Shabbos, and no kerias HaTorah.

Ma’ariv: usual weekday Maariv with (havdala) “Ata chonantanu.” Havdala is on wine, no flame or spices.

(Yom Tov concludes at 7:07 p.m. NYC E.S.T., some wait until 72 minutes 7:38 p.m. NYC E.D.T. and some wait until 60 minutes 7:26 p.m. NYC E.D.T.)

We do not say Tachanun until after Rosh Chodesh (2nd of Marcheshvan).

The following chapters of Tehillim are being recited by many congregations and yeshivas for our brothers and sisters in Eretz Yisrael: Chapters 83, 130, 142. – Y.K.