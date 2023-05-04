Photo Credit: courtesy the Bomel Initiative

Lawmakers, business leaders and community leaders converged on Capitol Hill to launch the Golda Meir Commemorative Coin Act directing the United States treasury mint a coin bearing the image of Israel’s first female Israeli Prime Minister, Golda Meir.

The initiative is spearheaded by Los Angeles based real estate developer and philanthropist Bobby Rechnitz. The real estate developer serves as chairman of the Golda Meir Commemorative Coin Committee.

Passage of the Act which is being sponsored by Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) and Andrew Garbarino (R-NY) in Congress and Ben Cardin (D-MD) and Ted Cruz (R-TX) in the Senate, requires a two-thirds majority in both houses and provides an opportunity for American lawmakers to reaffirm their support for Israel.

Those who attended the event included Steve Cohen (D-TN), Darren Soto (D-FL), Juan Vargas (D-CA), Troy Balderson (R-OH), Buddy Carter (R-GA), Brad Schneider (D-IL), Ralph Norman (R-SC), Dan Goldman (D-NY), Jerry Nadler (D-NY), Jasmine Crockett (D-TX), Keith Self (R-TX), Marc Molinaro (R-NY), Eli Crane (R-AZ), Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA), Randy Weber (R-TX), Mike Lawler (R-NY), Debbie Wasserman Shultz, Alma Adams (D-NC), Frederica Wilson (D-FL).

“Golda Meir was the personification of the Israel-America relationship, raised in Milwaukee she paved her way to the Holy Land and became one of the founding mothers of Israel,” Rechnitz said in a statement.

“Golda smashed every single glass ceiling to become a role model for young women everywhere. She was a trailblazer for Zionism, equality, feminism and Tikkun Olam. At a time when we see so much political polarization in both countries, we should all be able to rally behind the legacy of Golda Meir as a symbol of unity and progress,” he added.