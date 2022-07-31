Photo Credit: Olivier Fitoussi / Flash 90

Israel’s meteorologists say that despite the deadly heat wave that swept much of Europe and North America these past several weeks, the Jewish State somehow seems to have escaped God’s wrath.

Temperatures in July “as a whole [were] close to average,” according to the Israeli Meteorological Service (IMS).

Advertisement



“The first part of the month was generally cooler than average in the mountains and inland, while the second part was warmer than average.

“During the month (of July) there were no prolonged heat waves and there were no unusual events, unlike many places in the Northern Hemisphere where there were extreme heat waves during the month (Western and Southern Europe, many parts of the USA, Eastern and Southern China, etc.).”

Compared to past years, in fact, “this is the most comfortable July since 2014,” IMS said on its website.

Wildfires, evacuations and heat-related deaths plagued the European continent during most of June and July this year, with the highest temperature – 47 degrees Celsius (116.6 Fahrenheit)– recorded in Pinhao, Portugal on July 14.

In North America, record-breaking temperatures scorched much of the continent between May and July this year as well.