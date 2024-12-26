Photo Credit: YouTube

Some of the most beautiful songs in Israeli music have been written following wars. One of the most famous and beautiful songs which was actually written a few months before the Six-Day War is Yerushalaim Shel Zahav (Jerusalem of Gold). After the war the song became a big hit, and some researchers even claim that the song itself impacted the war, as the IDF originally didn’t plan to release the old city, but because the song was so popular it pushed the IDF commanders to release the old city. After the war Naomi Shemer, who wrote the song, added another verse to the song, which described the return to the old city.

Each war has its own soundtrack.

Maybe it is the need of the people for relief and hope.

The last year in Israel also brought some beautiful new songs. All are about unity, trust and hope, such as the internationally recognized Am Israel Chai by Eyal Golan.

One of the most beautiful new songs, which is also very rhythmic, is Tamid Ohev Oti, written and produced by Yosef Yair Elitzur and Rabbi Shalom Arush. This song became very popular on radio stations, at weddings, army bases, and even clubs.

And not only in Israel, but also at weddings from Lakewood to Monsey. It is amusing to hear the song that was originally more of a Mizrachi style being performed in weddings in Lakewood and Monsey in a very Ashkenazi style and pronunciation.

Not many know this, but the chorus of the song was actually written by Rabbi Shalom Arush, shlita. For years, Rabbi Arush did a lot of kiruv and taught many ba’alei teshuva. He is a Breslav chasid and the song is inspired by Breslav teachings. One day he just told Yair Elitzur to compose these words, and he told him that people will just sing it. He was right.

Fun fact: Elitzur actually first thought that the song was silly, but he composed it just because Rabbi Arush asked him. The latter told him he’ll see that the song will become a hymn. Elitzur didn’t really believe it was going to happen, but when it did, he realized the power of a teffilah: The rabbi prayed and the song became so successful.

Elitzur is a unique and interesting person. He is a charedi rapper who studies Torah during the day and performs at night. When he was 14, he started with rap music and during his army service in the IDF he became a ba’al teshuva, growing religiously. He was inspired by reading the book Gan Emunah by Rabbi Arush, which taught him how to talk to Hashem. As he says in an interview on Ynet, after becoming religious he started to learn in a yeshiva and left the music business behind, until one day he got a phone call from someone who urged him to return to the music business. He then consulted with Rabbi Arush, telling him he didn’t want to go back to the music business. To his surprise, the rabbi told him it was actually the most important thing in the world for him to do.

The song has two versions which are often played – one by Yair Elitzur, which is the original, and another, also very popular, by Sasson Ifram Shaulov.

You can listen to both and decide which you like better. Or you can like both. I like both versions.

Both versions are very rhythmic and have over a million views on YouTube.

Throughout the song, the author tries to describe his relationship with Hashem.

The first verse in the song is about Hashem, our father, who wants us to grow and become better while watching us trying to improve our ways. The narrator says that Hashem is always proud of him, and despite the fact that he always wants to be good and do the right things, he sometimes does not meet the expectations, and is missing a few teffilot. And he continues that he’s sure that Hashem sees his desire to do the right thing and not give up, but also sees how he feels bad every time he needs to start everything again.

In the second verse the narrator describes how Hashem always listens to him and answers him, but also if he does not always get the answers right away, he keeps waiting.

The narrator then prays to Hashem that he’ll lead him in the right way, so everyone will see that the tefillot are get accepted. He then asks Hashem to allow him to always smile, to be healthy, and sing.

In the third verse he asks for livelihood, wealth, and he also prays for the singles that they’ll find their shidduch. He also asks for health and a happy life. And finishes with a hope that Mashiach will come, adding that he’ll celebrate with watermelon.

The words of the chorus are very simple: Hashem always loves me, and therefore things will always be good. And better. And better. And even better.

And he keeps repeating that things will be better and better and better.

What an optimistic message.

The last year in Israel wasn’t easy. The war is still going, and many Israelis suffer. But if there’s one thing that is emblematic of and unifies the Israelis it is their spirit and optimism. The way they look at things. Even in difficult times, they keep singing, keep a good sense of humor. They don’t let the situation ruin their life. I remember as a kid during the Gulf War that many of the TV shows were just joking about the state of affairs. Making funny jokes and keeping the morale high. Israelis like to take things easy, even in difficult times. Because they trust Hashem and know that good times will come.

And maybe it is this optimistic and simple message that catches people. That message that made this song so popular. Yes, it’s very rhythmic, it sounds good, but yet, there’s something beyond. The words of the songs probably talk to many people, not only to frum people.

And things will always be better, and better and better.

