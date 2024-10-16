Photo Credit: Maggid

Title: Sacred Time

By: Rabbi Meir Soloveichik

Maggid

Religious holidays are often a time for people to celebrate the traditions of the past. Does that mean that religious holidays simply commemorate past events but have limited impact on our current lives? Quoting his great-uncle, Rabbi Joseph Soloveitchik, Rabbi Meir Soloveichik argues emphatically against such a position. “One does not simply recollect the past or just remember bygones, but re-experiences that which has been, and quickens events that are seemingly dead.” In his recently released and unique Sacred Time, Rabbi Meir Soloveitchik goes even further arguing that the Jewish holidays have sustained the Jews throughout their lengthy time in exile.

The first unique aspect of Sacred Time is its cover image. While the popular adage tells us not to judge a book by it cover, thought certainly goes into what will grace a book’s cover. After all, this is the first thing a potential reader will see. The image on Sacred Time is Daniel Moritz Oppenheim’s The Conclusion of Sabbath. Additional Oppenheim paintings appear throughout the book, as do works by more famous painters such as Rembrandt. Regardless of my ignorance of Oppenheim and his work, the images no doubt help “paint” a picture for the reader that the text, no matter how well written, simply will not. Rabbi Soloveitchik uses these images to develop his ideas. An image that leads the essay on Yom Kippur is John Rogers Herbert’s Moses Bringing Down the Tablets of Law which is on display in the British Parliament. Rabbi Soloveitchik observes that the tablets that Moshe brought down are rough and not smooth. This highlights the imperfection of mankind, which must be confronted every Yom Kippur if man wants to rise above his limitations and actualize his potential.

In addition to artwork, Sacred Time also contains archeological images and historical background to help demonstrate the enduring nature of the holidays. The historical significance of Chanukah as a victory of monotheism over paganism seems quite relevant to that holiday. As someone trying to grow an esrog tree, I particularly enjoyed the background discussion of the unique nature of the esrog tree’s ability to possess buds, blossoms and fruit at the same time. Perhaps more inspiring is the story of Methuselah, the first Judean date palm to appear in more than a thousand years. Methuselah’s success despite centuries of dormancy as a seed on Masada symbolizes the resiliency of the Jewish people despite centuries of exile.

A final aspect of Sacred Time that makes it unique is the variety of sources used. In addition to Rabbi Jonathan Sacks and Rabbi Joseph Soloveitchik, prominent non-Jewish figures are also cited. While this might seem odd to some, outsiders can describe a group in a way members of the group never would. John Adams believed that Jews did more to civilize man than anyone else, while Mark Twain was amazed at the accomplishments of the Jews despite multiple challenges. Reading such quotations should spark inspiration in our heritage, but they will not be easily found in traditional Jewish sources

The worldly nature of Sacred Time certainly marks it as an original work on the Jewish holidays. However, the insights contained within are no less original. Early in the book Rabbi Soloveitchik turns his attention to the Torah readings for Rosh Hashana. Since Rosh Hashana commemorates the beginning of the world, reading the story of creation might be appropriate. However, the readings of Rosh Hashana focuses on the first Jewish parent, Avraham. What is more, the haftara for the first day of Rosh Hashana describes Chana’s desire to have a child. In these readings Rabbi Soloveitchik sees the themes of Rosh Hashana. Parents resemble Hashem as creators. Furthermore, both Avraham and Chana demonstrate the ultimate sense of sacrifice by being willing to give their children to Hashem.

I tend to read books about the Jewish holidays over an entire year. However, with Sacred Time I found myself reading about Tu B’Shevat’s focus on the Jewish people’s roots to Eretz Yisrael and Purim’s call to remain a Jewish people even while in exile – all before Yom Kippur. Sacred Time will certainly add a fresh dimension to any reader’s next yom tov.

