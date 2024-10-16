Photo Credit: Feldheim Publishers

Title: Toras Imecha: Glimpses of Greatness for the Aspiring Bas Yisrael

By: Malka Weisman

Feldheim Publishers

We read in Mishlei: “Shema beni musar avicha v’al titosh torat imecha,” Hear, my child, the discipline of your father, and do not forsake the teaching of your mother (1:8). What is “the teaching of your mother”? A mother’s guidance is detailed, outlining steady progress through positive paths while establishing a fence to prevent one from sin. The Vilna Gaon says that this corresponds to the Oral Law, which instructs us on how to perform the mitzvos. Toras imecha puts the Written Torah into practice while setting up guardrails to prevent us from spiritual harm.

Often we read about Gedolei Yisrael, but more often than not, we don’t hear about their partners in life who help make their learning possible. These unsung heroines are featured in Feldheim’s new book Toras Imecha, written by Malka Weisman, accompanied by full-color oil portraits by Dr. Leslie Michal Elder. This volume brings forth the lives of the rebbetzins of recent times who, through mesiras nefesh, helped establish Torah institutions in America. The women featured in this book can serve as role models for all, from the bas mitzvah girl to the kallah, from mothers to grandmothers.

Toras Imecha makes a wonderful coffee table book or gift that demonstrates to all women what they can aspire to. Thanks to family members and talmidos, Malka Weisman has culled together stories, lessons, and biographies of famous “first ladies” of the likes of Rebbetzin Chana Ettel Miller, zt”l, wife of Rav Avigdor Miller, zt”l, amongst others. Rabbi Miller would not so much as open his fridge; he ate whatever his eishet chayil prepared for him. Each impressive woman profiled in this book can help us grow and succeed in life; Toras Imecha can help improve our midos and allow us to be role models for our daughters, students, and other women of all ages. The wives of the Gedolei Yisrael have offered and continue to offer pointers for self-improvement as well.

Recently, Klal Yisrael lost Rebbetzin Tzipora Alter, zt”l, wife of Rabbi Pinchas Menachem Alter, zt”l, the Pnei Menachem. Rebbetzin Tziporah founded and ran many Gerrer organizations. She gave away her jewelry to a kallah on her wedding day. The Rebbetzin would go to hospitals to make the patients happy. Rabbi Yisrael her son said of her chinuch: “She inspired each of her children in their own way, with her wisdom and intelligence.”

Rebbetzin Miriam Feldman, zt”l, needed to have an eye removed. On the way to the hospital, she asked her children to guess what she did the previous night. Aside from writing tzedakah checks and saying Tehillim, which were routine for her, the Rebbetzin thanked her eye for all the wonderful ways that it had served her and for all the beautiful things she saw. “Ich hub zich gezegint mit mein oig” (I parted with my eye).

Mrs. Frume Leah Mandel, zt”l, daughter of Rabbi Avraham Menachem Mendel Pollack, zt”l, grew up eating stale bread once a week so her family could truly understand what it means not to have. Mrs. Mandel then took this mussar avicha and imparted Toras imecha to her children. When the Mandels lived in Woodridge the Rebbetzin knew that when the negel vasser froze, it was time to clear a path for her son’s private rebbi to come learn with him. Mrs. Mandel was also moser nefesh in giving up a lucrative upstate hotel when her partner became lax in checking the vegetables for bugs. Yet the Mandels still saw to it that others had the Shabbos provisions they needed by leaving them at the doors of the needy in a discreet manner. Mrs. Mandel also taught her children to give without giving by having a bachur who was suffering from tuberculosis learn with her children so he could heal through the fresh mountain air.

When the principal of the Hebrew Parochial School in Chicago passed away, Morah Sara Miriam Murik, zt”l, took the helm. She grew the school from just a handful of children to over 1,300 students. The Chicago community blossomed into a spiritual center of Torah. In 2002, Morah Murik (who was 71 years old at the time) moved to Lakewood, where, rather than retiring in peace, she founded the Bnos Bracha Elementary School, bringing her unique legacy of chinuch with her from Chicago.

Despite all the wonderful narratives gleaned from the powerful personalities in Toras Imecha, these women did not want their good deeds known at the time. One story involved Rebbetzin Alta Chaya Hirschprung, zt”l, who saw a parking ticket being placed on a car and promptly paid the ticket. Why should the owner be stressed out? She told her children that they better not tell anyone. Rebbetzin Basya Chaya Bender, zt”l, who eschewed flashy jewelry and honor, proudly wore the gold pendant her Beis Yaakov gave her for 50 years of teaching there

All the stories culled together by Rebbetzin Weisman for her beautiful sefer inspired me to try and exemplify the righteous women who are profiled therein. Each one exemplified a lev tov (good heart). As one talmidah wrote of her teacher Rebbetzin Malka Isbee-Gurwicz, zt”l: “I learned in Bais Yaakov, but my chinuch came from the time I lived in Rebbetzin Isbee-Gurwicz’s home…Everything I got from her, I am trying to give over to my children.”

Toras Imecha provides the guidance we need to be role models for our families. Read these stories to your children but also live these stories.

