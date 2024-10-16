Photo Credit: IDF

IDF spokesman in Arabic, Avichay Adraee, issued a warning to the residents of a building in Dahieh to evacuate.

After five days without IDF bombings in Beirut, Arab media are reporting on Wednesday morning that an Israeli Air Force aircraft attacked targets in the Dahieh district in Beirut, Hezbollah’s stronghold.

Shortly before that, the IDF spokesman in Arabic, Avichay Adraee, issued a warning to the residents of a building in Dahieh to evacuate: “A new urgent warning to the residents of the southern suburb, especially to those in the building indicated on the map and located in the empty lot.”

“You are near Hezbollah installations and interests, against which the IDF will act in the near future,” the warning said. “For your safety and the safety of your family members, you must immediately evacuate the building and the nearby structures and stay away from them for a distance of no less than 500 meters.”

Meanwhile, after two weeks of operations in the line of villages near the border in southern Lebanon, the 98t Division this week deepened its incursion and entered areas north where it had been fighting. Over the past week, our forces carried out targeted raids from the Mount Dov area on complex areas in southern Lebanon. The IDF stated that the purpose of these operations is to damage Hezbollah’s terrorist infrastructure and prevent its reestablishment in the region.

Demolition of Radwan terrorist infrastructure:

So far, the fighters have carried out several targeted raids on the Radwan Force compounds, which were used to carry out terrorist activities. The forces of the Alpinist unit, the 9204th Battalion, and the 8130th Battalion of the Mountain Brigade located and destroyed weapons, observation devices, and military infrastructure of the terrorist organization.

A solar panel was found in one of the compounds the Hezbollah terrorists had fled, which provided the terrorists with electricity, facilitating a prolonged stay. More technological means and weapons were found in the compound which was destroyed.

