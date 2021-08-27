Photo Credit: Masbia

The Jewish Community bringing relief to Haiti after the 2021 earthquake. Working together with local Haitian organization and their counterparts in Haiti.

NY’s Jewish Community working together to bring relief to Haiti after the 2021 earthquake. NYS Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein (D-Brooklyn), Rockland County Legislator Aaron Weider (D-Spring Valley), and Alexander Rapaport, ED of Masbia Soup Kitchen Network, together with community and faith leaders of the Haitian community will announce the launch of a drive for Haiti relief. The drop off for needed items at the local Haitian social service organization who plan to travel to Haiti with the supplies, Konbit Neg Lakay, 16 East Church St. Spring Valley, New York 10977.

Those all over America who want to join can go to masbiarelief.org/haiti and buy much needed items from the Amazon Wish List or make a tax-deductible donation and help pay for the shipping and travel costs, as well as buying needed supplies. Many partnerships are still in the process of being made. Over a million dollars worth of hand sanitizer, surface wipes, and shelf-stable food has already been pledged to this effort by members of the Jewish community.