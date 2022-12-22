New York, NY – Large amounts of emergency food, including ingredients to make Chanukah latkes, for 5,000 families to be distributed by Masbia Soup Kitchen Network. While high-end food costs are starting to come down, poor people’s food – or basic household ingredients – is still going up. The cost of ingredients to make latkes, such as potatoes, eggs, and oil, are up more than 300% from last year.

Thousands of families get raw food ingredients from Masbia every week through the digital breadline by using the Plentiful app or through the DoorDash delivery system. Masbia also serves hot, ready-to-eat dinner at all three locations every evening.

“We are in urgent need of resources”, said Alexander Rapaport, Executive Director of Masbia Soup Kitchen Network. “The high cost of food is making it extremely challenging for us to keep up with demand. I am asking everyone to keep Masbia in mind this giving season to help replenish the depleted food inventory.”