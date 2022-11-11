Photo Credit: Masbia

NYC Mayor Eric Adams made a surprise visit to the 9th annual Jewish Food Media Conference that usually takes place ahead of KosherFest. Mayor Adams praised the work of Masbia Soup Kitchen Network and asked the food writers and influencers to help him fight anti-semitism using food.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Listen to clips in this tweet: https://twitter.com/Masbia/status/1589782758301523969

BoroPark24 already did their own story on this: https://www.boropark24.com/news/mayor-adams-encourages-kosher-cookbook-writers-to-use-food-to-fight-hate-increase-cultural-understanding