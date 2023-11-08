Photo Credit: Michael Priest

Over 10,000 people gathered Monday, Nov. 6, next to Central Park in New York City for a vigil and rally organized by UJA-Federation of New York, to mark 30 days (Shloshim) since the October 7 massacre and demand the release of the 230-plus hostages kidnapped by Hamas on that horrific day.

Speakers included actors Brett Gelman and Debra Messing; and two relatives of hostages.

Israeli singers Gad Elbaz and Idan Raichel performed for the audience.

“In the Jewish tradition, the 30th day is a religiously important day,” said Eric Goldstein, CEO of the UJA Federation of NY. “It’s the Shloshim that marks the continuing sense of mourning, but a time that people come together to be with each other, to feel a sense of solidarity, one from the other in times of real grief.”

Photos by Michael Priest