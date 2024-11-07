Photo Credit: Jewish Press

I’ve had very little exposure to the IDF. Up until last year, I didn’t fully appreciate the IDF either. When we visited Israel two winters ago, giving instant soups to soldiers on patrol was one of the highlights; I have a picture of my family with the biggest smiles in any of our photos to prove it. But I have no relatives who have served and no particular personal connection to the Israeli army, nor was I raised in a religious Zionist home.

Everything changed this year, and I venture to say I’m not the only one with this experience. My eyes have been opened. I have learned so much. I have heard so many stories. I have seen so many faces. And I think for the first time I’ve paid attention to the actual name of the IDF, Israel Defense Forces. This is an army like no other. It exists to defend itself, our people, and our homeland.

Yet the role of the IDF is even larger than the Jewish people in the State of Israel. I’ve learned that one of the overarching goals of the IDF is to protect the Jewish people even in the Diaspora. Because by defending Israel against its enemies, the IDF is on the front lines of protecting the world. This is a much larger, global fight against terror.

At the beginning of the war, whenever I’d see a video of chayalim I would just cry. I was overwhelmed by the magnitude of their bravery and heroism.

I never knew the pain, the passion, the dedication, the sacrifice. But now I see. Now I understand, however much I can understand.

