When I think of the word IDF, I am reminded of a group of handicapped former IDF soldiers that came to 770 and were addressed by the Lubavitcher Rebbe. The Rebbe spoke to them, and took issue with the word “handicapped” itself. The Rebbe admired the soldiers’ sacrifice and mesiras nefesh for the sake of the Jewish people and the holy land. He said that handicapped implies something less than, while these soldiers were definitely “more,” not “less.” He proposed that instead of being called “nechim,” handicapped, they should be called “metzuyanim,” exceptional.

This extends itself to anyone who might have a disability. He or she is granted by G-d extra spiritual powers, demonstrating the power of the Jewish soul that cannot be limited by limitations of the body. What more can express that than living a life of joy and self-confidence and resilience, despite a physical challenge?

When I think of IDF, I think of exceptional, special spiritual powers.

