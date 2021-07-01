Photo Credit: HealthEat / Sara Black-Charm

Julie is one of our youngest clients. She is 20 years old and has celiac disease.

Celiac is an immune disease triggered by consumption of gluten, which can be found in wheat, spelt, rye and barley. Ingesting even a small amount of gluten like crumbs from a cutting board can trigger damage to the small intestine.

Currently the only treatment known for celiac disease is sticking to a strict gluten free diet and avoiding any product that might have even traces of gluten- you wouldn’t believe how many there are! Try checking the labels on your next visit to the supermarket and you’ll find gluten in the most unsuspecting products.

Back to Julie. When she came to us she suffered from chronic constipation, daily stomach pain, headaches and fatigue. Symptoms which are generally hard to handle on a daily basis for anyone, and especially when it comes to a 20 year old.

It’s no secret that our emotional status has a large effect on our physical condition, and the past year of COVID took a toll on all of us. When we met with her, she appeared to be pretty drained, physically and emotionally, from her personal health history and traumas that occurred during the past year.

When we started to review her eating habits we found that her diet was low in fiber and fluids and also high in sugar. It was clear she was not eating frequently enough throughout her day.

Along with all the celiac related restrictions, it came down to an unhealthy routine.

It was time for a change.

Throughout the guidance process, we try to give our clients the knowledge that will allow them to practice these healthy adjustments into the future.

Regarding fluids, instead of the sugary and artificially flavored syrups she used to drink, we advised her to switch over to 100% fruit juice or at least to start diluting hers more and more.

We helped her with ideas on how to include more fiber in her diet, mainly by consuming more vegetables and fruits.

I gave her special recipes of gluten free breads she can bake by herself, and many more dishes which incorporated fiber and protein to compensate for her deficiency, along with other vegetable ideas that she would enjoy.

We talked about eating and drinking more frequently during the day.

As soon as she started implementing these changes, her symptoms started to improve.

Three weeks later at our follow up meeting, she informed us that her constipation had resolved, her stomach and headaches reduced and her energy level had gone up.

And naturally when the body feels better and operates better, the mental aspects improve. She looked so much happier and healthier. It was remarkable!

Of course she still likes her sweets but we have taught her how to use healthier natural sweeteners and less of them.

This recipe was revised to provide Julie with a yummy and healthier solution for her sweet tooth. Who can resist a peanut butter cookie?

But it took more than replacing the flour in the recipe with a gluten free one. The entire recipe was altered to accommodate Julie’s new nutrition plan. This cookie is low in sugar and uses coconut sugar instead of cane sugar. It has healthier fats from coconut oil and in the 100% peanut butter, which also provides some added protein, fiber and minerals.

The original recipe was:

1 egg

1 tsp baking powder

3/4 cup brown sugar

1.5 cup flour

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 cup sugar

1 tbsp vanilla extract

100 gr margarine

1 cup peanut butter

Mix all ingredients well in the mixer, bake in a preheated oven (180) for 15-20 minutes.

And here’s Julie’ recipe-

Healthy peanut butter cookies:

1 egg

1 tsp baking powder

1/2 cup coconut sugar

1.5 cup coconut flour/ gluten free flour

2 tbsp honey/maple syrup

1/2 tsp salt

1 tbsp vanilla extract

100 gr coconut oil

1 cup unsweetened peanut butter

Mix all ingredients well in the mixer, bake in a preheated oven (180) for 15-20 minutes.

Enjoy!