Photo Credit: TPS

Two brothers, ages two and six, are hospitalized in Ramat Gan’s Tel HaShomer Hospital after eating cannabis cookies.

According to the mother, the children ate the cookies by mistake, became dizzy and fell on furniture. She said the younger child ate half a cookie while the older boy ate a whole cookie.

Advertisement





The six-year-old is in moderate condition while the two-year-old is in serious conditions.

Edible forms of cannabis, particularly in high concentrations, can be harmful to children. Pediatricians say that such edibles should be clearly labeled and stored safely away from children as other medications and potentially toxic products.