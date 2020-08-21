Photo Credit: Jewish Press

As a mother of four beautiful children, I have encountered the conundrum of getting the right crib sheets that are not only stylish and modern, but also functional and high-quality. Ely’s & Co. was founded on the premise that mothers and their precious babies should be exposed to and enveloped by high-quality fabrics that merge comfort and design. The brand offers sheet sets, swaddles, crib sets, bassinet sheets, wearable blankets, burp cloths, baby accessories, and more. With innovative products, such as reversible, waterproof burp cloths, the brand has truly found its niche.

Ely’s & Co. is excited to announce the launch of a new layette line for Fall 2020, available in small boutiques. You can peruse and purchase the collection online at www.elysandco.com. Read on to learn more about the brand’s founder, Sara Neuhaus, the inspiration behind her prints and designs, and her goals for the future.

Advertisement



Michal Goldfein: What inspired you to start your brand, Ely’s & Co.?

Sara Neuhaus: Being a mother of a growing family, I was looking for high-quality and functional baby products. I felt that large brands were not meeting the needs of moms in both quality and design.

How would you describe the aesthetic of your brand?

At Ely’s & Co., we made a conscientious design shift from the industry’s conventional juvenile and whimsical prints to styles and colors that complement the aesthetic of traditional home décor.

Have there been challenges in starting your brand?

As our focus has always been on high-quality, non-synthetic fabrics, we needed to find the right factory to manufacture high-quality products with a special focus on softness.

You sell the most beautiful crib sheets and sets. My favorite pattern is the gingham in blue and pink. What are your favorite prints?

The gingham in blue and pink is one of my favorites as well. I especially like the multi shade of blue and pink called “raindrops,” which is the matching sheet of the rainbow collection. In addition to the beautiful design, it matches many different products.

I remember when my kids were babies and I was always worried about damaging the mattress of my crib or bassinet. You carry a Waterproof Crib and Bassinet Sheet Set – can you tell me how it works?

We did not want to compromise on the softness of the waterproof sheet, so the top layer is our standard jersey cotton sheet and then we added a waterproof, eco-friendly TPU with our patent-pending method.

I love your Grey Dottie design. What patterns would you say work for both boys and girls?

I think our Grey Dottie design as well as Tan Stars, Sage Diamonds, and Black & White sheets are all perfect neutral prints and patterns.

Swaddles are the best for keeping babies snug as a bug! Can you tell me more about the benefits of swaddling and what features your swaddle has?

Swaddling creates a womb-like atmosphere which helps infants sleep soundly. We sell three different swaddles:

Muslin swaddles, which are made of an open-weave, very breathable fabric. We sell them in three-, two- and single packs in beautiful colors and designs. Jersey swaddles are t-shirt-like and made of soft, stretchy fabric. They come with matching hats and headbands. Adjustable swaddles are pre-made swaddles with Velcro for those who want an easy, fast swaddle.

Your four-piece baby crib set is fantastic. I especially like the rainbow print. What does it include and where do you gain inspiration for new products and designs?

Selling full crib sets is another place where I feel like large brands missed the mark. Recently, mothers have stayed away from full crib sets because [the ones available] did not fit their needs. These sets were made of woven cotton with frills and were high-maintenance, expensive, and not cozy for the baby. We have kept our crib sets simple and cozy. Our crib sets include a sheet, blanket, crib skirt, and pillowcase for decorative purposes, priced at under $70.

Wearable baby blankets are such a smart idea. Can you describe the two options you carry – the knot wearable blanket and the zipper wearable blanket?

Our standard wearable blankets include a YKK brand zipper that zips from the bottom up for easy diaper changes in the middle of the night. Our knot wearable blankets easily slip on and off from top or bottom and have extra fabric on the bottom for a knot closure.

Your waterproof reversible burp cloths are so versatile and easy to take care of – can you explain how they can be used?

Firstly, as a burp cloth which blocks spit-up and drool seeping through. They are also great as a sheet-saver and an on-the-go changing pad. They are available in beautiful designs and are a shift from the traditional burp rags.

Where did you get the idea for this innovative product?

As they say, necessity is the mother of invention and innovation. As a mom of a large family, my needs turned into innovation.

Your beanies are so special and modern; I wish I could wear one! What colors are your favorite?

I like all the colors. I especially like the two-pack because the colors complement each other.

Your headbands and headband sets are adorable. What are they made of?

95% jersey knit cotton and 5% spandex for the extra stretch.

The packaging on your products is so elegant, and all your products are super giftable. Which products would you recommend to give someone as a baby gift?

Any of our products would make the perfect gift. Muslin swaddles, jersey swaddles, and burp cloths are our most popular gift items.

Is there anything new or upcoming about your brand that you would like readers to know about?

We are very excited to launch our new layette line for Fall 2020. They have beautiful designs and colors, and as with all Ely’s & Co. products, they are high-quality, super-soft, and machine-washable. They are available in local boutiques.

What are your goals for the future of your brand?

To continue to provide high-quality baby products.