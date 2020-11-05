Photo Credit: Jewish Press

We all know the feeling when, after waking up and slowly inching towards the bathroom, we put on our makeup, leaning as close as possible to the mirror, attempting precision before our morning cup of coffee. We excitedly head outside after an arduous morning routine, but once we look in the car mirror, we think with utter dismay, “What went wrong? How did I miss that, one brow is fuller than the other?” or “My foundation is all splotchy!”

I have to admit that this is a pretty typical scenario in my daily life. Additionally, as I get older, I have begun to notice crow’s feet and fine lines on my forehead. While I am mindful that these things are not what define me, I still want to take care of my skin as best as I can. I recently encountered Estala Skin Care, and to my delight the brand carries a multitude of skincare and accessories that address the above scenarios. Using these products has given me a renewed sense of joy about self-care.

Estala Skin Care was created by Esta Crompton, who is on a mission to help all women feel beautiful in their own skin. She has created products such as a vanity mirror with lights, and creams and serums to help renew and reinvigorate skin with potent ingredients. Besides Estala Skin Care’s amazing products, what most drew me towards the brand is its founder and president. Esta’s unique perspective and experience give a sense that the brand and the woman are so intricately intertwined, you can feel the sincerity behind her mission.

Michal Goldfein: What inspired you to start your brand, Estala Skin Care?

Esta Crompton: On March 6, 1987, I was a passenger in an almost fatal drunk driving accident, which left my face unrecognizable and seemingly irreparable. For more than two decades, I had countless surgeries, to no avail, until finally meeting one surgeon named Dr. Diana Elias who changed my life, mended the damage done to my face, and introduced me to the world of reparative and restorative skincare.

Although my plastic surgery had been completed, I still was left with facial scarring. I set out on a journey to feel confident in my own skin again. I worked with dozens of doctors and tried countless products. Eventually, I came to the realization that I had to do this myself, with the help of Dr Elias. I worked with a pharmacist to develop skincare formulas that actually worked. As I used these products, my skin finally began to heal properly.

When people started to comment on how youthful I looked for 60 years old, I knew that I was onto something. I wanted others to be able to experience the benefits of these wonderful products. That is why I founded Estala Skin Care. My accident made me who and what I am today.

What life experiences have influenced you the most as an entrepreneur in the skincare space?

In addition to my own accident and scarring, I have met many other women and influencers who have motivated me and driven me towards my goals. Each of these women deserved perfect skin and needed help, whether it be with acne or anti-aging.

What challenges have you faced since starting your brand?

There were many challenges with starting my own brand. When I first started I had no idea how hard it would be. I have been working in the mortgage industry for 30 years, helping others get their dream homes while simultaneously starting up this business. Combined with being a mother and grandmother, it’s like having three full-time jobs – it never stops. However, I am so grateful for the people that I have met along the way, and seeing my skincare line featured in magazines and hearing how others love it gives me strength.

You have a comprehensive line of skincare products, including anti-aging and acne treatment products. Why did you choose to focus on these aspects of skincare?

Originally, I started developing products for my own skin, as nothing else on the market gave me the confidence I needed. The anti-aging line contained the ingredients to help with my scarring and repair my own skin, and I wanted to share this with others. The pharmacy also formulated an anti-acne line and I wanted to add this into Estala Skin Care to help women who suffer from hormonal acne.

What are your favorite anti-aging products?

I use the whole line, but I love the texture of the Cell Repair Serum, which pairs with our derma roller perfectly to tighten pores and smooth out my skin. The CoQ10 Cream makes my skin glow, and the Toning Cleanser is a personal favorite as it works as a two-in-one toner and cleanser, eliminating that extra product and leaving my skin feeling refreshed. The Revitalizing Eye Cream is popular, as it helps with dark circles and under-eye bags which I know many people deal with.

You carry a CoQ10 Cream with Bio-peptides. Can you explain how to use this cream and its benefits?

You would use this cream twice daily after cleansing and allow it to absorb before applying any other products. CoQ10 is a powerful antioxidant that increases blood flow and helps neutralize harmful free radicals (one of the main causes of aging), significantly reducing signs of aging. It also promotes collagen formation for firmer skin texture and stimulates cell renewal to improve surface texture and tone. Bio-peptides are a gentle skin-rejuvenating compound that promote the synthesis of collagen and elastin, both of which prevent wrinkles and help your skin appear youthful and firm. Its collagen-building properties help reduce fine lines and wrinkles by improving surface smoothness and elasticity.

Your Revitalizing Toning Cleanser combines a toner and a cleanser. Can you explain how this product works?

This Toning Cleanser works to deep pore-cleanse, hydrate, and calm the skin on your face. It makes your morning routine easier by combining a toner, cleanser, and anti-aging treatment in one effective formula. You can also use this to remove dirt and makeup, leaving your skin soft and supple. This one contains hyaluronic acid and peptides which are important components in any skincare routine. They are recognized for their ability to promote collagen and improve firming, tightening, and elasticity. Peptides have been shown to help to slow down the aging process.

Many of your products include the ingredients hyaluronic acid and retinol – can you explain the difference between the two?

Retinol is a derivative of vitamin A which is recognized for its properties to increase cell turnover, which is basically exfoliation of dead skin cells to provide softer, smoother skin and reduce the appearance of lines and wrinkles. Using retinol three to four times weekly also allows for better penetration of other product ingredients.

Hyaluronic acid is a large molecule that is recognized for increasing moisture retention. Hyaluronic acid provides hydration, moisturizes, and plumps the skin.

I love your skincare blog that is featured on your website. I especially loved the entry you wrote titled “Try These Skincare Tips for Fall Weather.” What advice would you give readers for taking care of their skin as we transition from fall to winter?

First off, I would recommend that you change how you shower. While most of us prefer a piping hot shower, consider adjusting the temperature to warm instead of super-hot, which can strip your skin of moisture and natural oils. Next, you should ease up on exfoliating. Try and reduce the frequency of your facial exfoliation and use of facemasks, as these can dry out your skin during the colder months.

Ever since I’ve gotten older, I’ve taken care to put sunscreen on every day. What sun protection would you recommend for women in their 20s, 30s, and beyond?

SPF is definitely a must if you are going to be outside for any length of time. My recommendation is to start looking after your skin early with a retinol mask. Our Age-Defying Retinol Mask works to replenish, tighten, and rejuvenate skin. It contains both green tea and Coenzyme Q10 which are potent antioxidants that also support collagen production for healthy, fresh-feeling skin.

The Estala Skin Care line also includes the Acne Stop Subscription Box, which is such an innovative idea. What led you to incorporate a subscription box as part of your brand?

These creams are needed on a regular basis, so I wanted to add a subscription feature to the brand so that buyers could regularly get the creams that they need and get a discount.

You also carry beauty accessories, such as an LED nail dryer lamp and vanity mirror with lights. Which are your most popular products?

After formulating the skincare lines, I decided to dive into a wider variety of products and introduce Beauty & Bath Accessories to my brand. It is my mission to make every woman feel beautiful no matter what and bring a sense of ease to everyone’s makeup routine. One of my bestsellers is the Hollywood Vanity Mirror which provides the perfect lighting for makeup application. No more struggling with streaky foundation and makeup malfunctions due to bad lighting.

Another bestseller is the Bamboo Bathtub Tray. I wanted anyone to be able to treat themselves and their loved ones to this elegant bathroom tray, crafted with designated spaces and holders for bath books, tablets, phones, cups, glasses, candles, and other bath accessories – whatever your heart desires.

I always struggle with finding the right lighting when applying my makeup. Your Portable Makeup Mirror sounds like the perfect solution to a problem that many women face. Why is lighting so important?

Our Portable Makeup Mirror is made to be a super convenient way to achieve perfect lighting on the go or around the house, instead of having to use our large vanity mirror which is not easy to move between rooms or while traveling. Without proper lighting, you cannot have flawless makeup and your look may not turn out exactly how you want it to. Our makeup mirror has dimmable LED lights which provide the brightness you need, no matter where you are. It includes a 10x magnification mirror and sturdy travel case to fit snugly in your purse, backpack, or suitcase.

With the holiday season coming up, what are your top giftable items from your line?

We have created some special holiday bundles to make perfect gifts for your loved ones. We are offering the Makeup Mirror Bundle which includes our full-sized Hollywood Vanity Mirror (12” x 16”) and our Portable Makeup Mirror (9.5” x 7.5”). This gift set is a must-have for any makeup enthusiast.

Our next gift set is the Relaxation Bundle which includes our Bamboo Bathtub Tray, Vanilla & Lavender Mineral Bath Salts, and an exfoliating bath brush. This combination of bath products is the perfect gift for relaxation.

Self-care is so important these days, especially since we are home more now than ever before. What advice would you give women out there who are struggling to make time for themselves?

Set aside a few hours at least once a week and do something for yourself, whether it be soaking in the bathtub while reading that book you never finished or taking the time to try a new face mask to improve your skin’s appearance.

We all struggle with confidence and understanding that “beauty is only skin deep.” Where and how do you find your inner confidence?

I try not to let the doubts and criticisms of others or society get to me. I surround myself with powerful women and influencers in the fashion industry who have helped to boost my confidence – and buying some new shoes always makes me feel empowered!

What goals do you have for the future of your brand?

I want Estala Skin Care to keep growing and to continue helping other women feel confident in their own skin.