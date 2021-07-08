Photo Credit: Jewish Press

The vitriol against Israel has gained steam, especially in the last two months. Here are some Israeli companies, specifically in the tech industry, that can be purchased directly by the end-user, to counter some of the venom in the BDS movement:

JoyTunes: JoyTunes is a music education app. It allows users to ‘learn, play and experience music,’ bypassing language and geographical boundaries. Founded by Yigal Kaminka, Yuval Kaminka and Roey Izkovsky in 2011, JoyTunes is a small company with only employees. JoyTunes presently teaches users how to play the piano and guitar. It plans to roll out instruction for other instruments as well.

GlassesUSA: GlassesUSA is a website that sells prescription, sports and safety glasses, as well as sunglasses, from a wide variety of brands. Founded in 2009 by Daniel Rothman, Eldad Rothman and Roy Yamner, GlassesUSA focuses its business on the U.S., although it accepts orders from over 92 countries.

DayTwo: DayTwo is a personalized nutrition program, specifically targeting those with blood sugar issues. The premise is simple: People process foods in different ways, hence their eating habits should reflect their diversity.

Taking a sample of the users’ gut microbiome, coupled with specific blood test results, DayTwo uses whole-shotgun sequencing to understand their gut microbiome. Then, DayTwo’s machine learning technology recommends foods that are a good match for their bodies, by giving food and meal scores and food prediction scores.

Eran Elinav, Eran Segal, Lihi Segal, Maurius Nacht and Yuval Ofek founded DayTwo in August of 2015.

Wix: Wix is a do-it-yourself website builder. It allows users without knowledge in HTML or coding to create web and mobile sites through drag and drop tools. Users can add social plug-ins, contact forms, ecommerce, email marketing and community forums to their website as well.

Founded in 2006 by Avishai Abrahami, Madav Abrahami and Giora Kaplan, Wix has a number of locations, although its headquarters are based in Tel Aviv. Wix recently announced that it plans to bring its web designing program, a study program already in process in the U.S. and Europe, to Israel.

KidBox: Kidbox is a subscription service that provides children with a box full of clothing and other goodies delivered directly to their doorsteps.

Parents fill out a questionnaire about the child and his/her needs. With the help of an algorithm, stylists choose clothing for the child. Although the boxes are shipped seven times a year, subscribers can choose when they want to participate, and they only pay for the boxes they receive. Kidbox has free shipping, and allows returns and exchanges.

Kidbox was founded in 2016 by U.S.-Israeli entrepreneur Haim Dabah.

HoneyBook: HoneyBook is a business management software company designed specifically with small business owners, entrepreneurs and creatives in mind. It helps entrepreneurs with marketing, booking and billing, among other things. During the pandemic, HoneyBook tweaked its services by offering its customers lines of credit on a factoring model as well.

HoneyBook was founded in 2013 by Oz Alon, Naama Alon and Dror Shimoni.

Artlist: Founded in 2016 by Ira Belsky, Itzik Elbaz, Assaf Ayalon and Eyal Raz, Artlist has a subscription-based catalogue of digital assets that includes images, music clips and sound effects for content creators. Estimates put it at six million global users, after acquiring Motion Array, a U.S.-based company in the same niche. It can be used by anyone, from YouTubers to professional video creators.

Naot: Naot is an Israeli shoe and sandal manufacturer founded in 1942 by Kibbutz Neot Mordechai. It produces and sells a variety of shoes and sandals for men, women and children, with special soles that mold to the shape of the wearer’s feet.

While the company is Israeli-owned, Shamrock Holdings (from California) paid $31 million to acquire 66 percent of the company in 2006.