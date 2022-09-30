Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Fertel family

We’ve come a long way from our great-grandmothers scrubbing clothing by the banks of the river. More than 80 percent of Americans own a washing machine according to Statista, and in today’s day and age, throwing in a load or two after work isn’t noteworthy.

For those who don’t own a washer and dryer, laundromats are popular destinations. Laundromats often offer wash-dry-and-fold options, as well as free pick-up and delivery. A myriad of apps designed for individuals who have no time or interest in doing laundry can be found on the App Store or Google Play, such as ByNext, Rinse, Cleanly, NeatTuck and FlyCleaners.

And now, a former yeshiva student has launched a laundry sharing platform called SudShare.

The concept was born out of necessity. Nachshon Fertel, a triplet, noticed the sheer volume of laundry his mother did on a daily basis. Determined to help free some of her time, he developed an app to outsource the entire wash-dry-fold process.

Nachshon Fertel began working on his idea in the summer of 2017. At the time, he attended Yeshiva Aish Kodesh in Norfolk, Virginia. His teacher allowed him to work on SudShare in the afternoon, in lieu of secular subjects. After graduating, he continued developing Sudshare while simultaneously learning in the Bais Medrash in Minneapolis. In February of 2018, he launched the app.

SudShare is a family run business. Mort Fertel, Nachshon’s father, is the CEO. Nachshon’s brother, Moshe, one of the triplets, is the director of digital marketing. Shira, the other triplet, is SudShare’s bookkeeper. SudShare lists Ari Fertel, Nachshon’s mother, as the VP of Ideas. SudShare is clearly a family affair, and working together is second nature to the triplets.

I spoke to Mort Fertel, CEO and Co-Founder of SudShare, to learn more about the platform.

SudShare markets itself as an Uber-for-laundry, tapping into the gig economy. The app connects those who have laundry but not enough time with those who own a washer and dryer and want to earn some extra cash.

It’s a simple process.

Potential clients create an account by providing basic information, such as their name, email address, pick-up location and, of course, their laundry preferences. When clients are ready to use SudShare’s services, they simply tap Do My Laundry, include pertinent laundry instructions specific to the to-be-washed clothing, confirm their order, and voila!

Clients then place their laundry outside for pick-up. SudShare requests that clients separate clothing that require machine drying from clothing that require hand drying to ensure there are no mix-ups. There are no other stipulations.

The washer, called a Sudster, will pick up the laundry and return it washed, dried and folded. If orders are placed before 3 p.m., they will be delivered before 8 p.m. the next day.

Sounds easy and hassle-free? That’s because it is.

Sudsters wash clients’ laundry in the privacy of their own homes. They purchase their own detergent, and supplies. They are also responsible for pick-up and delivery.

The process to become a Sudster is relatively easy too.

SudShare requires Sudsters to take a brief online training, and the company does a background check. Once Sudsters have completed the initiation process, SudShare will send them jobs in their area. They can choose to either accept or reject them.

Should they choose to accept a job, the app will walk them through SudShare’s policies and procedures. Sudsters merely need to follow the instructions provided to them.

For those who might feel uncomfortable with strangers washing their intimates in their own home, SudShare has unique features to make clients feel more at ease. For example, clients can select a preferred Sudster, and SudShare will try to pair them together when possible. Once clients place their orders, they can message their Sudsters if they so desire, and their Sudster will continually update them on the status of their laundry. Clients also have the option to provide their own detergent should they prefer to use a specific brand.

Once an order has been completed, clients can rate their experience. According to Fertel, any order which hasn’t been perfectly rated is investigated by the company.

Fertel says much of the feedback he’s received has been along the lines of, “I’m never doing laundry again!” For many, outsourcing laundry is arguably easier and more convenient than doing it alone.

SudShare has seen strong growth in the last year. In fact, according to Fertel, SudShare currently services over 500 cities and is the first laundry app to go national.

Fertel attributes some of the SudShare’s success to Covid. SudShare expanded rapidly in the summer of 2020. The timing couldn’t have been better. The pandemic raged on. People had lost their jobs, and needed a source of income while simultaneously lacking childcare. SudShare’s business model enables its subcontractors to work from home and create their own schedule, a win-win in a contactless delivery world.

SudShare is free to download in the App Store or Google Play. It operates seven days a week, and can be a time-saver and huge convenience for families and professionals alike.