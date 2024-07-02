Photo Credit: 123rf.com

Among the most challenging times for parents during the yeshiva academic school year is the weeks between the end of camp and the start of school. Finding fun, wholesome, affordable activities to occupy children that meet the needs of yeshiva families and can cover multiple children’s age groups can feel like an arduous task. If your family is large, as frum families tend to be, the costs associated with entertaining your children for over a week can be prohibitive.

Fortunately, the U.S. Open, which is held in Queens, minutes from New York City’s main frum communities, devotes an entire week to its fans and people who are curious about tennis to enjoy free and family friendly activities.

The U.S. Open Fan Week is set to kick off on August 19, offering a unique and exciting experience for tennis fans of all ages. This year’s event promises to be an unforgettable experience, with a range of free events and activities that showcase the sport at its highest level. At the heart of the U.S. Open Fan Week is the tennis, with a range of events and activities that cater to all interests.

One of the unique aspects of the U.S. Open Fan Week is the opportunity to see the world’s top players in action, up close and personal. Unlike many other professional sports, tennis offers fans the chance to watch their heroes practice and play for free, making this event a must-visit for any tennis novice or enthusiast.

The U.S. Open Qualifying Tournament, which runs from August 19 to 22, offers fans the chance to see some of the world’s top players in action, battling it out for a spot in the main draw. Played at the US Open, the 128-draw men’s and women’s tournaments determine the final 16 players to gain entry into the main draws This event is a must-see for any tennis fan, and admission is free.

Media Day, which takes place on August 23, offers fans a unique opportunity to hear from the players themselves. This event, which is free to attend, sees the world’s top players take part in a press conference, giving fans a rare glimpse into their thoughts and experiences.

The days of featured player practices offer fans the chance to see the world’s top players practice and prepare for the main draw. This event, which is free to attend, takes place throughout the grounds of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, and offers a unique glimpse into the world of professional tennis.

Kosher food options will be available for purchase at the U.S. Open with the concession stand being run by Prime Kosher Sports, a vendor familiar to kosher consumers attending NYC sporting events, ensuring that all fans can enjoy the action on court without worrying about kashrus.

Whether you’re a seasoned fan or just a casual observer, the U.S. Open Fan Week has something for everyone and worry about one less activity that you have to find for your children between camp and yeshiva.

For detailed schedules and more information visit https://www.usopen.org/fanweek

