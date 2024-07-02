Photo Credit: courtesy, United Hatzalah

A visitor to the overlook at Mitzpe Yosef, near the Jewish community of Har Bracha in Samaria, was shot Tuesday afternoon in what appears to have been an attack by a Palestinian Authority sniper.

The victim, who was part of a group of tourists from Ra’anana, in central Israel, was taken to Meir Medical Center in Kfaat Saba with a gunshot wound, according to United Hatzalah.

Yaakov Golman, a medic from the United Hatzalah team that provided first aid said the victim’s condition is considered mild.

Security personnel said the initial assessment indicated a long-range sniping attack on the group of visitors who were at the overlook.

Mitzpe Yosef is located at the bottom of a mountain on which the Palestinian Authority city of Shechem is located.

