More than 190 survivors of the Nova Festival Massacre on Oct. 7th and 10 hostage families came together this past week with Jews of every walk of life from Israel and abroad for an intense Simchat Torah holiday in Jerusalem.

The event came ahead of the solemn events Sunday on Israel’s first National Day of Mourning for the Fallen of the Iron Swords War.

Last week’s event was created at the specific request of the Nova survivors, who pleaded with host organization Kesher Yehudi to change their holiday plans, as they felt compelled to commemorate one year (on the Hebrew calendar) since Hamas’ horrific terror attack on Israel with an intense experience of unity.

The survivors who requested the Simchat Torah program have participated in several Shabbatons run by the Jewish unity organization and have subsequently been learning regularly with religious study partners (chevrutot) through the organization.

The survivors and hostage families were joined at Jerusalem’s Ramada Hotel by Kesher Yehudi staff, volunteers, and donors from abroad, as well as Rabbi Yedidya and Rabbanit Sivan Rahav Meir, Rabbi Colonel Moshe Kenan, Yonatan Razel, Rabbi Yisroel Goldwasser and Rabbi Fanger.

The holiday included several moments to remember and honor their fallen friends and loved ones, as well as special prayers for those who remain in captivity. During Simchat Torah evening, the group learned Sefer Devarim (Deuteronomy) together and then held a group siyum, including starting the book of Bereishit (Genesis).

As the holiday was nearing its end, there was a closing discussion to sum up the intense holiday moderated by Rabbi and Rabbanit Rahav Meir. Tzili Schneider, the founder of the Kesher Yehudi organization, said, “If each of us who came here today makes a serious commitment to really – truly – have a strong and authentic connection with another Jew in Israel that is completely different from us, then I guarantee you that another Oct. 7th cannot happen. We must show HaKadosh Baruch Hu (the Holy One, Blessed be He) that his children truly love each other, no matter our differences.”

After Havdalah at the conclusion of the holiday, the celebrations ramped up even more with Hakafot Shniyot dancing with the Torah scrolls late into Thursday night. Many more guests joined the celebrants, including international Hasidic vocalist Lipa Schmeltzer, Rabbi Meir Goldwicht from Yeshiva University, Rabbanit Yaffa Deri and Jerusalem’s Mayor Moshe Leon, who addresssed the crowd.

Among the guests throughout the entire weekend were Shlomi and Merav Berger, whose daughter Agam Berger has been in Hamas captivity for 382 days. Shlomi addressed the gathering Thursday night, saying, “What I see in front me of is the [entire] people of Israel. No sects, no streams, just all of us together, celebrating each other and the Torah. This is how it is meant to be and how we are going to merit to bring all of our hostages home and win this war.”

Leah and Shmuel Rieder, of Monsey, NY, Kesher Yehudi donors that sponsored the event, participated from the US with their children and grandchildren. “It is hard to put into words the extent of inspiration, joy, and love we experienced this holiday. This was an incredible glimpse of the power of the Jewish people to come together despite everything and to celebrate life, to celebrate each other. We are thrilled to share with Kesher Yehudi in giving nachat ruach (spiritual joy) to HaKodesh Baruch Hu when His sons and daughters are happily accepting Shabbos, learning Torah and mitzvos.”

The organizers said that many more survivors wanted to attend and asked to please bring their parents, who had never experienced a religious Shabbat or holiday, but the hotel and event were filled to capacity.

International music talent Yonatan Razel sang throughout the holiday with the participants and then performed as part of the Hakafot Shniyot celebrations Thursday night. He left the two days on a high: “We should be optimistic, not worried! People are in such a good place. On the inside, what the world doesn’t see is that amazing things are happening. After the terrible pain of the last Simchat Torah, people are coming together. You can feel the unity, the closeness. We are starting to walk, breathe … love again.”

Shlomo Gutman, a drummer and father of three young children who managed to escape the Nova festival, fleeing more than 30 terrorists and bullet fire overhead, attended two of the previous Shabbatons and brought his children for Simchat Torah. On Thursday night when asked if they enjoyed the experience, he replied, “Enjoyed?! “Chitchazaknu!!” Which means “we were strengthened.”

