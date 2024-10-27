Photo Credit: IDF

Israel Defense Forces this weekend eliminated Hezbollah terrorist commander Ahmed Jafar Ma’atouk, who headed the Iranian proxy’s Bint Jbeil sector, and then his replacement.

Under the direction of IDF military intelligence, the Israeli Air Force killed Ma’atouk on Friday in a targeted air strike.

One day later (on Saturday), military intelligence guided the IAF to attack and eliminate Ma’atouk’s successor, as well as Hezbollah’s chief of artillery in the Bint Jbeil area.

“These terrorists directed and carried out numerous terror attacks from the Bint Jbeil area, including launching anti-tank missiles toward Israeli civilians and IDF troops operating in southern Lebanon,” the IDF said.

Also this weekend, Golani Brigade forces discovered and destroyed a concealed underground Hezbollah weapons storage facility in southern Lebanon that contained various ordnance, including anti-tank missiles, machine guns, AK-47 rifles and mortar shells.

The concealed weapons cache, built with concrete, was found in thicketed and mountainous terrain during one of the scans in the area where the troops operated, the IDF said.



Over the past week, the forces have eliminated dozens of terrorists, raided terrorist infrastructure above and below ground, and uncovered numerous munitions and weapons.

During the raids, the troops found supplies and weapons hidden elsewhere, also within thicketed and urban areas, near the border fence between southern Lebanon and Israel.

