Photo Credit: Hadas Parush/Flash90

The residents of the affluent Sharon area that includes Kfar Saba, Herzliya, Raanana, and Kfar Shmaryahu, were forced on Sunday afternoon back into their bomb shelters, the inside of which they had not seen for four months, give or take a month.

According to the IDF, the sirens were activated in response to rocket launches from the Gaza Strip, and yours truly, who was standing with his neighbors in his building’s cement-reinforced staircase, heard serious booms for at least 2 minutes.

Advertisement





Hamas took responsibility for the rockets, but much like so many senior IDF brass and politicians who claimed responsibility for the October 7 catastrophe, they too did not resign.

Frankly, hearing the loud booms today, I was convinced the source was Hezbollah and the real war up north was starting, on Lag B’Omer, no less. It would have been a good day for a victorious military campaign, since the Omer count today is in the sephira of Glory in Glory.

The most touching sight was that of our next-door neighbor’s French Bulldog who had to rush to safety down the stairs on his short, little stubby legs.

Somebody should report it to the ICC.