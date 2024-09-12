Photo Credit: ADI

More than a dozen rehabilitation patients took to Israel’s southern skies last week with pilots from Ananim: Flights for the Community, for an uplifting experience that set the tone for the new year. Ananim founder Shay Shimon and 30 other pilots gave personal aerial tours of the Negev to exuberant war-wounded soldiers and civilians who are rehabbing at the Kaylie Rehabilitation Medical Center at ADI Negev-Nahalat Eran – the first and only rehabilitation medical center in Israel’s south.

In addition to providing a moment of joy during the war, the flights also represented a respite from each patient’s complex battle with disability and a metaphor for hope, progress, and reaching beyond one’s limitations to uncharted potential.

“Empowering those with challenges and providing them with opportunities to feel equal is exactly what we do at our ADI centers,” said Major General (Res.) Doron Almog, Founder of ADI Negev-Nahalat Eran and Chairman of the Executive of the Jewish Agency for Israel. “Today, we did something truly special by allowing those in the middle of their rehabilitative journeys to touch the sky, giving them a glimpse of what’s possible with hard work and dedication and reminding them that they are not alone. ”

One of the rehabbing heroes is Michael Gottesman, a resident of the southern Israel village of Shlomit, who came to the aid of the residents of nearby Pri Gan on October 7, fighting valiantly against the Hamas terrorists who infiltrated their village. After hours of intense fighting, Gottesman was shot in the arm and had to be evacuated under heavy fire. Following surgery and a period of healing, Gottesman was transferred to the Kaylie Rehabilitation Medical Center at ADI Negev-Nahalat Eran for continued treatment.

Having suffered significant damage to his arm, Gottesman has worked diligently with his physical and occupational therapists to regain full functionality and range of motion. After months of hard work, he was elated to be able to help pilot a plane.

“This morning’s flight was thrilling and provided me with much-needed closure,” reflected Gottesman. “The last time I was airborne, I had just been shot, and was being airlifted by helicopter to Soroka hospital. To see our beautiful country, this land that we are fighting for, from above, is an exhilarating experience.”

Since October 7, the 72-bed Kaylie Rehabilitation Medical Center at ADI Negev-Nahalat Eran has been providing the highest-level medical, rehabilitative, and emotional care for dozens of war-wounded IDF soldiers and civilians. With the help of Jewish National Fund-USA, ADI Negev is adding another 36-bed ward to the medical center, which will be completed by the spring, bringing the hospital’s capacity to 108 beds, enhancing care for the hardest hit communities in southern Israel and easing Israel’s national rehabilitation crisis.

