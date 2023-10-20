Photo Credit: Jamal Awad / Flash 90

An official document circulated by the Palestinian Authority’s Ministry of Religious Affairs instructs imams to use this Friday’s sermon (Oct. 20) to incite the faithful to murder Jews: “O Servant of Allah, there is a Jew behind me, come and kill him!”

A document published Friday morning by the Palestinian Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs, revealed by Regavim’s research departments, details guidelines and messages for Friday sermons, among them strongly inflammatory messages.

“We call upon our Palestinian people… the preservation of public and personal property is a religious and moral national duty… our Palestinian people, despite the pain and tragedies, cannot raise a white flag until the occupation is removed and the independent Palestinian state is established with Jerusalem as its capital.”

The document includes references to Sharia law, among them the antisemitic hadith inciting the murder of Jews: “The Day of Judgement will not come until the Muslims fight the Jews and the Muslims kill them, until the Jew hides behind the stones and the trees and the stones or the trees say “O Muslim, O Servant of God, this is a Jew behind me, Come and kill him.”

The Palestinian Authority is a full partner in jihad; the support expressed by official spokespeople and the countless videos posted by Fatah militants who participated in the October 7th massacre of Jews in southern Israeli communities leave no room for doubt: the equation of terrorism is undeniable. Palestinian Authority = Hamas = ISIS.

The Regavim Movement has publicized a catalogue of official Palestinian Authority expressions of support for Hamas, including calls for donations, encouragement for Hamas militants and calls for active participation in confrontations with Israeli civilians and troops.

Additional proof of Palestinian Authority support for Hamas atrocities, drawn from Palestinian social media, includes footage of Fatah militants participating in the battles in Israel’s Gaza border communities and “selfies” of Fatah militants showing off spoils of war, ransacking and looting.

For examples, see https://t.me/palest54/4238 and https://t.me/palest54/4236 and an official PA spokesperson’s statement, aired on Israel’s KAN News 11 public broadcaster: “We do not condemn any side, and if it is necessary that we condemn anyone, that would be the only democratic state in the Middle East.”

“We must not enable the ‘Hamas are the bad guys and the PA are the good guys’ narrative,” says Meir Deutsch, Director General of Regavim.

“The Palestinian Authority’s repeated declarations of unwavering support for Hamas demand that we wake up, before the Arabs of Judea and Samaria give repeat performances of the Simchat Torah Massacre all over Israel.

“For years, official policy has held that peaceful coexistence with the Palestinian Authority in Judea and Samaria and with Hamas in Gaza are attainable through economic considerations, work permits for Gazan laborers, and financial support of the PA and Hamas.

This policy has failed miserably, and we have paid for this folly in blood. The Palestinians have exploited this policy in order to build a terrorist state and to improve and expand their terror capabilities. This is precisely what happened in Gaza.

We can no longer rely on these failed concepts that have formed the core of Israel’s policy. Economic incentives feed the beast of terrorism, and Israel’s territorial concessions and political incentives have proven to be nothing less than suicidal.”