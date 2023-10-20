Photo Credit: Ministry of Defense Spokesperson's Office

The Israel Ministry of Defense and the IDF announced the arrival of an additional cargo plane at Ramon Airport near Eilat early Friday morning, carrying more arms for the Jewish State.

The cargo included a comprehensive array of military supplies, including military ambulances, medical equipment for IDF use, and various other resources aimed at enhancing readiness capabilities.

This was the 45th aircraft to have landed in Israel as part of a highly coordinated initiative led by the Israel Ministry of Defense and the Israel Defense Forces.

A similar cargo plane arrived one day earlier (Thursday, Oct. 19) from the United States, carrying a shipment of armored vehicles designated for use by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to replace those damaged during the war.

Thursday’s delivery was part of a large-scale procurement operation led by the Israel Ministry of Defense’s Directorate of Production and Procurement (DOPP) and the US Procurement Mission, aimed at bolstering the IDF’s fleet of vehicles to address a range of operational scenarios.

Director General of the Ministry of Defense, Maj. Gen. (res.) Eyal Zamir has authorized procurement orders both within Israel and internationally, amounting to over NIS 400 million.

Included in the procurement orders are a diverse array of specialized vehicles, including armored ambulances, operational armored vehicles, tactical trucks, and mechanical engineering equipment.

Hundreds of vehicles have already been delivered to the IDF by the Israel Ministry of Defense, with several hundred more enroute to Israel.

As of Friday midday, some 1,000 tons of weaponry have been brought to Israel so far, mostly encompassing a diverse range of armaments designed to bolster the IDF’s offensive plans.