Parshas Miketz

CANDLE LIGHTING TIME

December 30, 2016 – 1 Teves 5777

4:20 p.m. NYC E.S.T.

Sabbath Ends: 5:25 p.m. NYC E.S.T.

Sabbath Ends: Rabbenu Tam 5:51 p.m. NYC E.S.T.

Weekly Reading: Miketz

Weekly Haftara: Roni VeSimchi (Zechariah 2:14-4:7)

Daf Yomi: Bava Metzia 95

Mishna Yomit: Chalah 1:8-9

Halacha Yomit: Shulchan Aruch, Orach Chayyim 92:9 – 93:1

Rambam Yomi: Hilchos Megillah v’Chanukah chap. 3 – Hilchos Ishus chap. 1

Earliest time for Tallis and Tefillin: 6:24 a.m. NYC E.S.T.

Sunrise: 7:19 a.m. NYC E.S.T.

Latest Kerias Shema: 9:39 a.m. NYC E.S.T.

Sunset: 4:38 p.m. NYC E.S.T.

Today [Friday] is Rosh Chodesh Teves, Rosh Chodesh is only one day, today we add both Ya’aleh v’Yavo and Al Hanissim in Shemoneh Esreh as well as Birkas Ha’Mazon. At Shacharis following Shemoneh Esreh we recite whole Hallel following which we remove two Sifrei Torah, in the first we read the usual Keriah of Rosh Chodesh in Parashas Pinchas (Numbers 28:1-15), however we only call up three aliyos. In the second sefer we call the fourth aliyah, we read in Parashas Naso (Numbers 7:42-47). We then continue Ashrei, U’va l’Tziyon [we omit Lamenatzeach] and after half kaddish we remove our Tefillin and continue with Musaf of Rosh Chodesh with inclusion of Al Hanissim. We conclude Aleinu and Mizmor Shir Chanukas Habayis [Nusach Sefard recite Ein K’Elokeiynu.

This is Shabbos Chanukah. Friday night we light the Chanukah candles first, and then the Shabbos candles. We use larger candles or more oil to assure that these candles, which we lit earlier, remain lit at least a half hour after shekia. Following Shacharis we recite whole Hallel. We then take out two Sifrei Torah: in the first we read from Parashas Miketz, we call up 7 aliyos. We then place both Sifrei Torah on the bimah and recite half Kaddish. Following the Hagbaha, we read the Maftir in Parashas Naso, from Bayom Ha’Shevi’i (Bamidbar 7:48-53). Haftara Roni VeSimchi (Zechariah 2:14-4:7). We do not say Keil Maleh, Av Harachamim. Otherwise the order continues as usual, with the exception of the inclusion of Al Hanissim in the Musaf Shemoneh Esreh. We conclude the service with Mizmor Shir Chanukas Habayis. Mincha: usual Kerias Hatorah, then we add Al Hanissim in the Shemoneh Esreh no Tzidkasecha. At Maariv we say Vi’yehi Noam. Motza’ei Shabbos, in shul we first light Chanukah candles, then Havdala. At home according to many authorities the order is reversed.

The order of the day for Sunday (the last day of Chanukah) is as follows: in the Shemoneh Esreh [of all tefillos] and Birkas Hamazon we say Al Hanissim, no Tachanun, whole Hallel followed by half Kaddish. We take out the Torah and read, Bayom haShemini, in Parashas Naso and continue into Parashas Ba’halose’cha and conclude at kein asa es haMenorah (Bamidbar 7:54 – 8:4), the first two Aliyos from the Nasi of that day. The third Aliya is from the Nasi of the following day and concludes in Parashas Beha’aloscha (8:4), half Kaddish. After the Torah reading we say Ashrei, U’va LeTziyyon, we omit Lamenatze’ach (Psalm 20) and at the usual conclusion of tefilla we add Mizmor Shir Chanukas Habayis.

The following chapters of Tehillim are being recited by many congregations and Yeshivos for our brothers and sisters in Eretz Yisrael: Chapter 83, 130, 142. – Y.K.

Rabbi Yaakov Klass

About the Author: Rabbi Yaakov Klass, rav of Congregation K’hal Bnei Matisyahu in Flatbush, Brooklyn, is Torah Editor of The Jewish Press. He can be contacted at yklass@jewishpress.com.

