Photo Credit: Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90

Ultra-Orthodox Jews visit Hebron under tight protection by the IDF on Tisha B’Av.

Jew are only allowed into 3% of the ancient Jewish city.

The Palestinian Authority practices complete Apartheid in the 97% they control, and Jews are forbidden to enter there.

Arabs in the small Israeli-controlled section of the city have been rioting more than usual.