Photo Credit: pixabay

Hear: How the Supreme Court’s decision to cancel the Amendment to the Enlistment Law churns up Israeli society. The pro’s and con’s of enlisting ultra-orthodox youth into the IDF or National Service.

And: 9/11 remembered.

Advertisement

Listen: To one of our great experts on Counter Terrorism explaining the different types of Terrorists and their rational. This talk enlightened me greatly.

Plus: A politically motivated road interchange with the Mayor of Jerusalem and the Minister of Transport.

Find out: What it’s like to be a Jew in the UK. Do they have a future?

Also: How gender education is collapsing UK morality

How: British medical visitors compare their hospital to our medical services.

And more.

The Walter Bingham File 17Sept2017 – PODCAST