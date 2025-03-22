Photo Credit: IDF

An Arab terrorist shot and seriously wounded an Israel Defense Forces reservist who was operating in Shechem (Nablus) in Samaria overnight Thursday, according to the military.

The soldier was evacuated to the hospital for treatment and his family was notified.

Advertisement





Last week, Israeli security forces arrested two Arab from Nablus on suspicion of receiving funds from the Hamas terrorist organization to finance attacks in Judea and Samaria.

The same day, a Jewish baby sustained light wounds in an Arab rock-throwing attack on the road that bypasses the village of Huwara, located just south of Nablus.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said on Thursday that Israel is committed to defeating the Hamas terror group everywhere, including in Judea and Samaria.

“When we talk about defeating Hamas, it means defeating Hamas everywhere, including here in Judea and Samaria. Continue the ongoing counterterrorism operations alongside robust defense,” he said.

Share this article on WhatsApp: