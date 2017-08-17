Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson / Flash 90

IDF Colonel Avi Blot replaced Colonel David Zini on Thursday as commander of the army’s Oz Brigade.

Zini is expected to receive a promotion to Brigadier-General, and headed for command of the IDF 340th ‘Idan’ Division.

Blot has served as deputy commander of the Maglan reconnaissance unit in the Paratroopers Brigade. For the past two years he’s headed the IDF battalion commanders’ course, and the 551st Brigade reserve paratroopers unit.

Also known as the ‘Commando Brigade,’ the unit was formed as part of a military reorganization process that took place in 2015, incorporating four elite army units.

The four elite commando units of the IDF – Duvdevan, Egoz, Maglan and Rimon – comprise the Oz Brigade under the 98th Division of Central Command.