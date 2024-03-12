Photo Credit: IDF

Israeli security forces operating in Samaria killed an Arab terrorist on his way to carry out an imminent attack on the first day of Ramadan, the Israel Defense Forces and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) said in a statement on Monday.

מוחמד ג'עפר ג'אבר אחד המחבלים שחוסלו ב-טול כרם pic.twitter.com/sluSezwOQR — בז news (@1717Bazz) March 11, 2024

Muhammad Jaber, a resident of the terror hub of Jenin in northern Samaria, was killed by the IDF’s Duvdevan undercover counterterror unit in Zeita, in the area of Tulkarm in Judea and Samaria security barrier.

הודעה משותפת לדובר צה״ל ודוברות שב״כ: לוחמי דובדבן ושב"כ חיסלו מחבל שתכנן לבצע פיגוע בטווח זמן המיידי בפעילות משותפת של יחידת דובדבן ולוחמי שב"כ בכפר זיתא שבחטיבת מנשה, לפני זמן קצר בהכוונת שב״כ המחבל מחמד גאבר תושב ג'נין, חוסל בדרכו לשטח ישראל לבצע פיגוע הקרבה בטווח זמן… — בז news (@1717Bazz) March 11, 2024

According to local media reports, Jaber was caught “en route to Israeli territory” armed with weapons and explosives. The Kan News public broadcaster said he had planned to carry out an attack in Tel Aviv.

מרגעי חיסול המחבלים השפלים בגזרת טול כרם pic.twitter.com/U5Tfjiuxqb — בז news (@1717Bazz) March 11, 2024

Also on Monday, Arab terrorists fired a barrage of bullets at the Ganot checkpoint, located adjacent to Shavei Shomron near Nablus (Shechem), according to Arab reports. In October 2022, IDF Staff Sgt. Ido Baruch was shot and killed at the same intersection.

In a separate incident in the Binyamin region of southern Samaria, terrorists threw a powerful explosive device towards houses in the community of Psagot. No injuries were reported.

Judea and Samaria saw a dramatic rise in Arab terrorist attacks in 2023 compared to the previous year, with shootings reaching their highest level since the Second Intifada that took place from 2000 to 2005, per IDF data.

Between Oct. 7 and Jan. 15, Rescuers Without Borders first responders recorded more than 2,600 Arab attacks targeting Israelis in Judea and Samaria, including 760 cases of rock-throwing; 551 fire bombings; 12 attempted or successful stabbings; and nine vehicular assaults.