Overnight: Emergency Declared in Binyamin Following Intrusion



A playground in the community of Neria.

Photo Credit: Courtesy: http://www.neria.org.il/



An emergency lock-down was declared in the community of Neria (North Talmon), following an infiltration at around 4:50 AM on Monday morning. Neria is located east of Modi’in and has a population of around 300 families.

The town’s emergency response team and the IDF performed searches throughout the morning to ensure there were no hostile intruders still inside the community. Alarms were sounded and residents were ordered to remain inside until 7:55 AM, when they were finally given the all-clear.

During the search, security forces discovered that two bulletproof Chevrolet Savana passenger vans belonging to the Binyamin Development Corporation had been broken into and their contents stolen.

Following the all-clear, the entrance to the community was reopened and local educational institutions were allowed to start their day. Regional school buses headed back to Neria to pick up the children who were not allowed out of their homes all morning due to the terror threat.

Content by Ilana Messika/TPS was used in this report.

Jewish Press News Briefs

