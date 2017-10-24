Photo Credit: Yossi Zeliger/Flash 90

Investigators in the Lahav 443 police investigation unit arrested five senior managers in an unnamed government company on Tuesday morning, according to a police statement.

The managers are suspected of taking bribes and manipulating government tenders.

Among those arrested were the government company’s CEO and head of marketing. In addition some third-party suppliers believed to be connected were also picked up by police.

Police investigators searched their homes and offices in order to find additional incriminating evidence.