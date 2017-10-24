Photo Credit: Yossi Zeliger/Flash 90
Lahav 443 Police Investigation Building

Investigators in the Lahav 443 police investigation unit arrested five senior managers in an unnamed government company on Tuesday morning, according to a police statement.

The managers are suspected of taking bribes and manipulating government tenders.

Advertisement

Among those arrested were the government company’s CEO and head of marketing. In addition some third-party suppliers believed to be connected were also picked up by police.

Police investigators searched their homes and offices in order to find additional incriminating evidence.

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...