Investigators in the Lahav 443 police investigation unit arrested five senior managers in an unnamed government company on Tuesday morning, according to a police statement.
The managers are suspected of taking bribes and manipulating government tenders.
Among those arrested were the government company’s CEO and head of marketing. In addition some third-party suppliers believed to be connected were also picked up by police.
Police investigators searched their homes and offices in order to find additional incriminating evidence.
