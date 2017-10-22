Photo Credit: Yossi Zamir Flash9

A 47-year-old man was arrested on Thursday night after police searched a north Tel Aviv hotel room and found the man there with a sniper rifle stored in a case and a pair of binoculars, according to a Yisrael Hayom report.

The man claims he was there visiting his friend after getting into a fight with his wife, and none of the items belong to him.

The police are currently searching for the friend who rented the room.

The man is being held until Sunday.