Photo Credit: Amos Ben-Gershom (GPO)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced his support Wednesday night for the “Greater Jerusalem” bill.

If passed, the law will create a greater metropolitan area for Jerusalem in a manner similar to that of Los Angeles and other major American cities.

A number of Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria are to be annexed in order to comprise the metropolis as part of the measure, as well as a cluster of Arab villages as well.

Among the Jewish communities to be included within the municipal boundaries of “Greater Jerusalem” are those in the Gush Etzion bloc, plus Efrat, Beitar Illit, Givat Ze’ev and Ma’ale Adumim.

In addition, a group of Arab villages that are home to some 100,000 residents outside the security barrier are also to be included as a self-contained independent municipality in Greater Jerusalem.

The bill is slated to go to the Ministerial Committee for legislative processes when the Knesset returns from its summer recess in October.