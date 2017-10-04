Photo Credit: Efrat Security

Released for Publication: Late Thursday night, Sept 28, 2017, just before Yom Kippur, the Efrat Security Command Center, using their advanced camera system, noticed a suspicious figure approaching Efrat from the nearby fields.

The Efrat counter-terrorist unit was quickly called out and within moments they captured the Arab man.

The Shabbak, Israel’s security service took him in for questioning, after which he showed them where in the field he hid the knife he had been carrying for his planned infiltration and terror attack inside Efrat.

A serious terror attack was foiled.

In the past 2 years there have been numerous infiltration attempts into Efrat, and two were successful. In one case an IDF officer was stabbed, and in the other infiltration, a civilian was stabbed on a Friday night.