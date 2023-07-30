Photo Credit: IsraelTrees

The sages said that Tu B’Av the 15th of Av is one of the two greatest festivals of the year, yet they ordained no special observances or celebrations for it. Many years ago the daughters of Jerusalem would go dance in the vineyards on the 15th of Av, and whoever did not have a wife would go there to find himself a bride. The Talmud considers this the greatest festival of the year, with Yom Kippur a close second! As the “full moon” of the month of Av, it is the festival of the future Redemption, marking the end of the tragedy that marred the first part of the month.

Tu B’Av is also the last day to plant many types of fruit trees especially smaller ones like grape vines in Israel, to gain an extra Halachic year YEAR towards orlah. Trees planted before Tu B’Av begin to take root, and in ONLY 45 days are considered rooted enough in the ground to be counted as year 1 towards orlah. Then after Rosh Hashana will begin year 2 of orlah! Had the same tree been planted right after the previous Rosh Hashana the farmer has to wait a full year for the 1st year or orlah. By planting right before this Tu B’Av the farmer can save 10 & ½ months in the cost of water, fertilizer weeding, and other expenses involved in caring for fruit trees.

Since there is not much profit in produce from fruit trees and is quite a risky investment, this halachic loophole is a real game changer for observant farmers. Many farmers plant orchards and vineyard in Yehuda and the Shomron for ideological reasons to settle, protect and safeguard the land of Israel. They take a huge financial risk in planting fruit trees, and invest thousands of hours of their time and energy to create these amazing orchards.

“I will ordain my Blessing for you” (וְצִוִּ֤יתִי אֶת־בִּרְכָתִי֙ לָכֶ֔ם (ויקרא כה

