Photo Credit: US Department of Labor

Those wondering if philanthropist Alex Soros would continue his father’s longtime practice of generous funding for politicians and activists hostile to the Jewish state have received their answer.

The Washington Free Beacon reported on July 25 that at the end of June, both Soros men sent Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) the highest donation allowed by law: $6,600.

Advertisement





The progressive “Squad” member recently received criticism after saying to a group of protesters, “I want you to know that we have been fighting to make it clear that Israel is a racist state.”

This year, George Soros, 92, passed over leadership of his Open Society Foundations philanthropic funding entity to his 37-year-old son. One of the millennial’s first decisions was to slash the staff force by 40%. Alex Soros also announced that new grants would be stopped until February.

The Open Society Foundations has provided funding for a who’s who list of aggressive anti-Israel activism groups, including Human Rights Watch, Amnesty, B’Tselem and Breaking the Silence.

George Soros, a Holocaust survivor from Hungary, has previously compared Israel to Nazi Germany.