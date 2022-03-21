Photo Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

Starting on the 24th, 100,000 Gazans are set to receive their share of the Qatari donations, the usual $100 per household.

Those eligible received an SMS, notifying them on the 310 shekels that they are set to receive.

What’s the catch? Since the last round of Qatari donations, the rate at which the Israeli shekel is being traded at has changed, and is now standing at around 3.2 shekels per dollar.

This may seem insignificant to the average subscriber of this channel, but in Gaza this is the equivalent of two servings of shawarma…

Many Gazans are wondering who’s going to pocket the difference… After all, it amounts to more than a million shekels.

Some Palestinians claimed that such cases, the extra money ends up in Hamas’ “Gazan Bermuda Triangle”…

The Qatari ambassador is expected to arrive at the Gaza Strip tomorrow, to remind Gaza who is behind the generous donations, which will be handed out a week before the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.