Photo Credit: Rachel Lyra Hospodar via Flickr

The level of the water in Lake Kinneret (also known as the Sea of Galilee) rose on Monday by one centimeter after a weekend of sporadic rainfall.

Lake Kinneret constitutes the largest reservoir of drinking water in the State of Israel.

Advertisement



In the past week, the water level has risen by a total 10 centimeters (3.9 inches).

The water level in the lake now stands at 209.41 meters (687 feet) below sea level – just 61 centimeters (2 feet) below its full capacity, a level also known as the “upper red line” and 3.6 meters (11.8 feet) above the “lower red line” which indicates the water is at a dangerously low level.

According to ecology experts, once the water level descends below the lower red line, it marks the start of damage to the ecological balance and water quality of the lake. At that point, it is prohibited to pump or use water from Lake Kinneret. But luckily, we are far away from that state.